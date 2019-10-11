The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that more schools are closed for the day because of the fires blazing in northern Los Angeles.

The following schools are closed today:

Bert Corona High School

Bert Corona Charter School

Granada Hills Charter High School

Jane Addams Continuation High School

North Valley Military Institute

Cal State University Northridge (CSUN)

Los Angeles Mission College

Additionally, all schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita are closed today.