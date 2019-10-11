California fires around northern Los Angeles
More schools close in Northern Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Unified School District has announced that more schools are closed for the day because of the fires blazing in northern Los Angeles.
The following schools are closed today:
- Bert Corona High School
- Bert Corona Charter School
- Granada Hills Charter High School
- Jane Addams Continuation High School
- North Valley Military Institute
- Cal State University Northridge (CSUN)
- Los Angeles Mission College
Additionally, all schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District in Santa Clarita are closed today.
Here's what the Saddleridge Fire looks like on the ground
A fire roughly 4,000 acres in size is burning through Northern Los Angeles, prompting tens of thousands of mandatory evacuations.
Residents have captured intense videos of how their communities are faring.
Here's what it looks like on the ground:
A first-hand look at the Saddleridge Fire
Late on Thursday, a fast-moving wildfire swept into northern Los Angeles, forcing mandatory evacuations and covering thousands of acres.
California resident Matt Rampias saw it from his back window.
"We are evacuated and safe in a neighboring city. The smoke was very intense and I have neighbors leaving because of the air quality. The speed at which this rolled over the hill was incredible, with a lull and a false sense of security that was followed by a rapid cresting of the hill over O’Melvany toward Sesnon Blvd."
Here are the schools that are closed because of the California wildfires
The Saddleridge Fire burning in northern Los Angeles has prompted mandatory evacuations and several school closures.
The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) said this morning that they are "closely monitoring the Saddleridge Fire that has prompted evacuations in the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch areas and is affecting the air quality. Los Angeles Unified student transportation services will be delayed throughout the district."
Here are the schools closed today:
- Castlebay Lane Charter
- Danube Avenue Elementary
- El Oro Way Charter for Enriched Studies
- Frost Middle School
- Haskell Elementary STEAM Magnet
- John F. Kennedy High School
- Knollwood Preparatory Academy
- Porter Ranch Community School
- Rinaldi Adult School
- Van Gogh Charter
LAUSD added that they "will continue to work closely with our public safety partners to ensure the safety and well being of all students, families, and employees."
Saddleridge Fire causes highway closures
The Saddleridge fire burning in Southern California prompted several freeway closures in the area.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department is urging commuters in the affected areas to work from home, if possible. These freeways, as are many in the Los Angeles area, are major thoroughfares.
Road/Freeway closures so far:
- 210 from 118 to I-5
- 1-5 S/B at Calgrove
- 1-5 N/B at Roxford
- 405 N/B at 118
- The Old Road S/B at Pico Canyon
Follow the Los Angeles Fire Department's map of the areas affected by the fire here.
Highway engulfed in smoke during Saddleridge Fire
Travelers in California captured images of highways engulfed in flames from the Saddleridge Fire threatening the Los Angeles area.
"I was driving from the 14 onto the Interstate 5 south and flames were on both sides of highway, up to the highway on both sides," Shaun Butch told CNN. "Then everything was engulfed in smoke and visibility was so low it was hard to drive. Everyone on the I-5 north was stopped and trapped. Still was able to barely get through on the Interstate 5 south but it’s very bad."
Check out some photos from Butch and others taken from California's highways:
Latest evacuation map for Saddleridge Fire
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has a live map tracking the Saddleridge Fire as it moves through the area.
The fire is 4,000 acres in size, as of 9 a.m. ET. The number of mandatory evacuations are estimated at 12,700, according to LAFD's website.