Los Angeles City firefighters battle the Saddleridge Fire near homes in Sylmar, California, on October 10. Michael Owen Baker/AP

The Saddleridge fire burning in Southern California prompted several freeway closures in the area.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department is urging commuters in the affected areas to work from home, if possible. These freeways, as are many in the Los Angeles area, are major thoroughfares.

Road/Freeway closures so far:

210 from 118 to I-5

1-5 S/B at Calgrove

1-5 N/B at Roxford

405 N/B at 118

The Old Road S/B at Pico Canyon

Follow the Los Angeles Fire Department's map of the areas affected by the fire here.