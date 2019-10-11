California fires around northern Los Angeles
Saddleridge Fire causes highway closures
The Saddleridge fire burning in Southern California prompted several freeway closures in the area.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department is urging commuters in the affected areas to work from home, if possible. These freeways, as are many in the Los Angeles area, are major thoroughfares.
Road/Freeway closures so far:
- 210 from 118 to I-5
- 1-5 S/B at Calgrove
- 1-5 N/B at Roxford
- 405 N/B at 118
- The Old Road S/B at Pico Canyon
Follow the Los Angeles Fire Department's map of the areas affected by the fire here.
Highway engulfed in smoke during Saddleridge Fire
Travelers in California captured images of highways engulfed in flames from the Saddleridge Fire threatening the Los Angeles area.
"I was driving from the 14 onto the Interstate 5 south and flames were on both sides of highway, up to the highway on both sides," Shaun Butch told CNN. "Then everything was engulfed in smoke and visibility was so low it was hard to drive. Everyone on the I-5 north was stopped and trapped. Still was able to barely get through on the Interstate 5 south but it’s very bad."
Check out some photos from Butch and others taken from California's highways:
Latest evacuation map for Saddleridge Fire
The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has a live map tracking the Saddleridge Fire as it moves through the area.
The fire is 4,000 acres in size, as of 9 a.m. ET. The number of mandatory evacuations are estimated at 12,700, according to LAFD's website.