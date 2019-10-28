Wildfire burns in Los Angeles
This is what the Getty Fire looks like from the freeway
Ren Spriggs, who lives in Los Angeles' Lake Balboa district, was heading home when the Getty Fire started burning.
“The fire was extremely wide and spread out, and what looked like extremely difficult terrain for firefighters and aid to climb up to put out the flames," Spriggs told CNN.
Spriggs shot these videos of the scene:
The Southbound lane of this major freeway is shut down
The Los Angeles Fire Department is shutting down the southbound lane of the 405, a major freeway in Los Angeles.
From Valley Vista to Sunset, no one will be allowed to travel south along the freeway threatened by the Getty Fire, the department said.
Los Angeles schools near the Getty Fire are closed
Under threat from the Getty Fire, Los Angeles Unified School District is closing nearby schools to protect students, faculty and staff, the district said in a statement.
Here's the full list of schools that are closed this morning:
Los Angeles' Getty Villa and Getty Center are closed today
Both the Getty Center in Los Angeles and the Getty Villa in the Pacific Palisades are safe from the Getty Fire — but both sites will be closed today.
“We have activated our full emergency response. Our thoughts are with neighbors and first responders,” said a tweet from the J. Paul Getty Museum
LeBron James had to evacuate because of the fire this morning
Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James had to evacuate from his home because of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.
"Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!" James wrote.
James later tweeted that he found accommodations and sent prayers to families in the area, saying, "Pretty please get to safety ASAP."
The area the Getty Fire broke out in this morning is known for its celebrities and high-value homes.
The Getty Fire has burned at least 400 acres
The Getty Fire in Los Angeles has scorched at least 400 acres, according to Los Angeles Fire Department.
Some areas are under mandatory evacuations:
Mount Saint Mary's University has evacuated
Mount Saint Mary University's Chalon campus is being evacuated as the Getty Fire nears it.
Jessa Bolompo, a student at Mount Saint Mary's, told CNN she starting smelling smoke around 1:40 a.m. local time. They were evacuated around 2:30 a.m.
“Students had the choice to either wait for shuttles or use their own car/go with a friend which I did," she said. "There were still a lot of students left on campus waiting for rides.
Bolompo said a friend was still stuck on campus around 3:20 a.m. and had to get an ambulance drive her and other students to a recreation center nearby.
This is what is looked like when one student attempted to evacuate:
Mandatory evacuations are in place for parts of Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Fire Department has issued mandatory evacuation orders for areas bordering the 405 Freeway near the The Getty Center this morning.
That area is currently ablaze after a brush fire — now called the Getty Fire — broke out in the early hours of this morning.
Evacuation orders were issued for...
- The top of Mandeville Canyon Road down to Sunset
- From Mandeville Canyon on the East to 405 on the West
- The north border is up to and including the Mountain Gate Community
"This is a very dynamic fire and all residents west of the 405 Freeway and south of Sunset need to be vigilant and stay informed following LAFD," the LAFD said.