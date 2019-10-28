Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James had to evacuate from his home because of the wildfires in the Los Angeles area.

"Had to emergency evacuate my house and I've been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far!" James wrote.

James later tweeted that he found accommodations and sent prayers to families in the area, saying, "Pretty please get to safety ASAP."

The area the Getty Fire broke out in this morning is known for its celebrities and high-value homes.