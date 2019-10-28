Los Angeles Fire Department has posted an evacuation warning for areas that are threatened by the Getty Fire.

Areas under evacuation warning:

Mulholland to the north

Topanga Canyon to the west

Sunset to the south

Sullivan Fire Road to the east

What this means: People under evacuation warnings should be prepared to leave their homes and the area entirely.

"Gather your family, pets, basic needs and important paperwork and listen for instructions from emergency responders," LAFD said in their emergency preparedness booklet. "If you have special medical needs or have limited mobility, you should prepare to leave the area when an Evacuation Warning is issued, Those with the horses or large animals should also begin to evacuate."

Current evacuation warnings (yellow) and mandatory evacuations (red):