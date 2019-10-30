Wildfires burn across California
Shelter opens in Ventura County for Easy Fire evacuees
Ventura County has opened the Thousand Oaks Community Center as a shelter for those evacuating from the Easy Fire.
Large animals that are in the evacuation areas should be taken to the Ventura County Fairgrounds, officials said.
Schools are closed in Simi Valley today
The Simi Valley Unified School District is closing all schools for today after a new fire broke out in the area this morning.
A mandatory evacuation is underway in the Simi Valley/Moorpark area of Ventura County.
Video shows Easy Fire in Simi Valley burning near 118 Freeway
Armando Hernandez was driving along the 118 Freeway near Simi Valley, California, area when he saw a fire in the distance. Officials are now calling the blaze the Easy Fire.
Here's the video he took:
Parts of Simi Valley, including Reagan Presidential Library, are under a mandatory evacuation
Ventura County has issued a mandatory evacuation order for the fast-moving Easy Fire.
Simi Valley Police Department has evacuated a few local streets as well as the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library due to a nearby brush fire, said watch commander Adam Darough.
Here's a map of the evacuation area, circled in pink:
A new fire is now burning in Simi Valley
A brush fire is burning in Simi Valley, California, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.
Simi Valley is home to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
Multiple fires are burning across California
Multiple fires are burning across the state of the California.
Here's where things stand this morning:
- "Extreme" red flag warning: Fire conditions near LA prompted the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever extreme red flag warning. The service is using the term for the first time to convey that the fire conditions expected this week "have not been seen in recent memory." Hurricane-force winds — the kinds that knock down power lines and trees — are expected to blow across bone-dry vegetation on Wednesday, and the weather service is warning there is a danger of very rapid fire spread.
- Southern California: In Los Angeles, the Getty Fire has destroyed at least eight homes since flaring up early Monday, officials say. The area affected, west of Interstate 405, is known for its celebrities and high-value homes. NBA star LeBron James was among the many residents who evacuated.
- Northern California: Further north, the Kincade Fire, the state's largest active wildfire, has scorched more than 76,100 acres in and around Northern California's Sonoma County since last week. Firefighters have contained only 15% of the blaze, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection's fire map. More than 180 structures have been destroyed, 86 of which were single-family residential structures, a CAL FIRE spokesman said.