Wildfires burn across California
This is how close the Easy Fire is to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library
Video shows just how close the Easy Fire is to the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.
In the video — which is from CNN affiliate KABC — public safety vehicles are seen in a parking lot as helicopters fly overhead.
Watch the clip:
The Easy Fire "abruptly started spreading," witness says
Officials said they got the first call about the Easy Fire at 6:09 a.m. local time this morning.
Lialiana Crescencio said she spotted the fire around 6:05 a.m.
"It started and it abruptly started spreading," she told CNN.
Freeway closed near Easy Fire
Authorities in Ventura County have now closed the Moorpark Freeway between Avenida de los Arboles and Los Angeles Avenue.
Moorpark Road at Tierra Rejada Road, and Santa Rosa and Moorpark Road are also shut down at this time.
The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is closed today during evacuation
Ventura County issued a mandatory evacuation warning for areas near the Easy Fire earlier this morning. The Ronald Reagan Presidential Library is under that mandatory evacuation warning.
On Instagram, the Library announced they would close for today, adding that there, "currently is no danger to the library."
Southern California is experiencing hurricane-force wind gusts
Winds across Southern California have been steadily increasing this morning, and there are now a couple of stations reporting wind gusts of hurricane-force (that's 74mph or more).
Two weather stations — one located just seven miles north of the Easy Fire, and the second located in the mountains just outside of Malibu — are reporting the 74 mph wind gusts.
Nearly three dozen locations across southern parts of the state are reporting wind gusts of more than 50 mph, and relative humidity readings of less than 10%. These conditions are helping to fuel the on-going fires, and leading to the extreme fire danger that is seen through much of Southern California.
The peak winds are expected to continue from now until 4 p.m. local time, this afternoon, before slightly improving. Dangerous fire conditions are expected to continue through at least tomorrow.
Here's a look at the gusts:
Meanwhile, Northern California's Kincade Fire is still roaring
The Kincade Fire started days ago in Northern California — and it is still raging today.
CalFire says about 76,825 acres have been scorched and 206 structures destroyed.
More than 5,000 people, almost 600 fire engines, 27 helicopters and 67 bulldozers are still fighting the blaze.
Firefighters have been able to contain 30% of the fire. That's up from 12 hours, ago when they had 15% of the blaze contained.
Get a bird's-eye view of the Easy Fire in Simi Valley
New aerials from CNN affiliate KTLA show just how intense the Easy Fire is burning.
Some areas around the fire are now under a mandatory evacuation, including the Reagan Presidential Library.
Here's a look at the footage:
More schools close in the Easy Fire area
Moorpark Unified School District is joining Simi Valley Unified School District in closing their schools for today.
Moorpark College also announced that their campus is closed today.
Easy Fire has burned at least 150 acres
The Easy Fire has burned at least 150 acres near Simi Valley, California, Ventura Fire Captain Brian McGrath told CNN affiliate KABC
"These winds are a major concern to us," he told KABC.
Captain McGrath says that grass is helping fueling the fire.