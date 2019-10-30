Winds across Southern California have been steadily increasing this morning, and there are now a couple of stations reporting wind gusts of hurricane-force (that's 74mph or more).

Two weather stations — one located just seven miles north of the Easy Fire, and the second located in the mountains just outside of Malibu — are reporting the 74 mph wind gusts.

Nearly three dozen locations across southern parts of the state are reporting wind gusts of more than 50 mph, and relative humidity readings of less than 10%. These conditions are helping to fuel the on-going fires, and leading to the extreme fire danger that is seen through much of Southern California.

The peak winds are expected to continue from now until 4 p.m. local time, this afternoon, before slightly improving. Dangerous fire conditions are expected to continue through at least tomorrow.

