Ridgecrest earthquake rocks Southern California
Watch shaking interrupt live TV newscast
CNN's affiliate TV station KCAL/KCBS was broadcasting live when the magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Friday night.
As the studio started shaking, the two anchors explained what was going on before seeking safety under their desk.
Residents describe the scary moment the quake hit
Watch local residents in Ridgecrest recount what it felt like to be woken up by the 7.1-magnitude earthquake.
California governor declares state of emergency for San Bernardino County
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency for San Bernardino County following the second high-magnitude earthquake on Friday.
A state of emergency was declared in Ridgecrest on Thursday in the aftermath of the first 6.4-magnitude quake.
The full text of the emergency proclamation can be viewed here.
Southern California braced for more aftershocks
Preliminary estimates show there is a 10% chance of a further magnitude 7 or higher earthquake, according to Lucy Jones, a Seismologist with Caltech.
At an overnight news conference, Jones said aftershocks will continue.
She said the earthquakes that struck near Ridgecrest on Thursday and Friday were part of an ongoing sequence of a "very energetic system," Jones said.
The latest 7.1-magnitude earthquake was the mainshock, while Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake was a foreshock, according to Jones.
Officials have also warned about the possibilities of more earthquakes. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he's activated the state emergency operation center to its highest level.
"The state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders," he tweeted Friday night.
Here's how to stay safe during earthquake
CNN's Scottie Andrew has this guide on how to stay safe before, during and after earthquake, according to the Department of Homeland Security, Earthquake Country Alliance and Red Cross:
Drop, cover and hold on: Try to avoid moving too much; if the quake is severe, it'll likely knock you to the ground.
Avoid windows: Flying objects could break through the glass and cause harm, so keep away.
Stay where you are: If you're in bed, stay there, but cover your face and neck with a pillow. If you're inside, don't run outside -- parts of the building's exterior could fall from overhead. If you're driving, stop your vehicle in an area clear of trees, buildings, overpasses or wires.
Don't take the elevator: Even if the power isn't out, the elevator could stop working if quakes continue. It's best to stay put, then take the stairs when it's safe to move.
How earthquakes are measured
The two earthquakes in Southern California were the strongest to hit the area in decades.
The 7.1-magnitude quake on Friday was five times bigger than Thursday's, but released 11 times the amount of energy than the 6.4 shake on Thursday, CNN Meteorologist Brandon Miller said.
Earthquakes are measured using seismographs, which monitor the seismic waves that travel through the Earth after an earthquake strikes, CNN's Emily Smith writes.
Where the earthquake struck
The latest earthquake struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey.
It was the second quake to hit the area in just two days, following Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake that was also centered near Ridgecrest.