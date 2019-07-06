Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said many of the city's residents are sleeping outside following the second powerful earthquake to hit their city in just two days.

"Many of them have experienced something that is very traumatic, somewhat unknown to most of them and many of them are sleeping outside tonight," she said.

They are fearful to be in their homes and we are offering any services as noted earlier -- we have places for people to shelter here, but many are choosing to just be with their neighbors in their sidewalks and driveways and some of them are in the streets," she added.

The leaders of the region's emergency services are coordinating aid and regional in the Ridgecrest area. Photo: CA Governor's Office of Emergency Services

Megan Person, Director of Countywide Communications for the Bakersfield Emergency Operation Center, said 129 residents are currently sheltering at the Kerr McGee Community Center in Ridgecrest.