Ridgecrest earthquake rocks Southern California

By Ivana Kottasová, CNN

Updated 3:54 a.m. ET, July 6, 2019
1 min ago

"Everything was rocking and swaying"

CNN's Paul Vercammen describes the scene following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California.

The quake was the second to strike near the city of Ridgecrest in less than two days. It was stronger and lasted longer than Thursday's 6.4 -magnitude earthquake.

2 min ago

Thousands are without power

At least 3,300 customers are without power in three counties in Southern California, according to Southern California Edison spokeswoman Sally Jeun. 

Jeun said 2,300 are cut off power in Kern County, 900 in San Bernardino Country and 100 in Inyo County.

17 min ago

Water spills out of a pool

From CNN's Christina Maxouris, Sarah Moon and Sheena Jones

Bakersfield resident Giovanna Gomez was at home with her family when their house swayed and the water in her pool overflowed. They ran outside.

"It was about a minute long," she said. "Far larger than the one that (happened) yesterday. It was a smooth roll going back and forth."

Bakersfield is in Kern County about 110 miles from Ridgecrest.

21 min ago

Fires break out following quake

Multiple fires broke out after the earthquake Friday, according to Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person.

A fire broke out at the Casa Corona restaurant in Ridgecrest following the earthquake.
A fire broke out at the Casa Corona restaurant in Ridgecrest following the earthquake. Photo: Jessica Weston/AP

Mark Ghilarducci, Director of California Governors’ Office of Emergency Management, said Ridgecrest has had significant reports of structural fires due to gas leaks throughout the city.

28 min ago

Second, more powerful earthquake rocks California

A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California on Friday night, sending terrified residents out on the streets a day after Thursday's temblor hit.

The latest earthquake Friday struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey. It was 10 times stronger than Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also centered near Ridgecrest, a seismologist said.