Ridgecrest earthquake rocks Southern California
Some Ridgecrest residents are sleeping outside
Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden said many of the city's residents are sleeping outside following the second powerful earthquake to hit their city in just two days.
"Many of them have experienced something that is very traumatic, somewhat unknown to most of them and many of them are sleeping outside tonight," she said.
They are fearful to be in their homes and we are offering any services as noted earlier -- we have places for people to shelter here, but many are choosing to just be with their neighbors in their sidewalks and driveways and some of them are in the streets," she added.
Megan Person, Director of Countywide Communications for the Bakersfield Emergency Operation Center, said 129 residents are currently sheltering at the Kerr McGee Community Center in Ridgecrest.
"Everything was rocking and swaying"
CNN's Paul Vercammen describes the scene following the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California.
The quake was the second to strike near the city of Ridgecrest in less than two days. It was stronger and lasted longer than Thursday's 6.4 -magnitude earthquake.
Thousands are without power
At least 3,300 customers are without power in three counties in Southern California, according to Southern California Edison spokeswoman Sally Jeun.
Jeun said 2,300 are cut off power in Kern County, 900 in San Bernardino Country and 100 in Inyo County.
Water spills out of a pool
Bakersfield resident Giovanna Gomez was at home with her family when their house swayed and the water in her pool overflowed. They ran outside.
"It was about a minute long," she said. "Far larger than the one that (happened) yesterday. It was a smooth roll going back and forth."
Bakersfield is in Kern County about 110 miles from Ridgecrest.
Fires break out following quake
Multiple fires broke out after the earthquake Friday, according to Kern County spokeswoman Megan Person.
Mark Ghilarducci, Director of California Governors’ Office of Emergency Management, said Ridgecrest has had significant reports of structural fires due to gas leaks throughout the city.
Second, more powerful earthquake rocks California
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake rocked buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California on Friday night, sending terrified residents out on the streets a day after Thursday's temblor hit.
The latest earthquake Friday struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey. It was 10 times stronger than Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also centered near Ridgecrest, a seismologist said.