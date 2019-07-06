Why Friday’s quake was 11 times stronger but only 5 times bigger than Thursday’s

Broken bottles cover the floor of a liquor store in Ridgecrest, California, following an earthquake on Friday ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

Experts have been comparing last night's 7.1-magnitude earthquake to the 6.4-magnitude quake that hit on Thursday. (Technically, the Thursday quake was a foreshock leading up to Friday's).

The Friday quake has been described as both five times bigger and 11 times stronger than the Independence Day earthquake.

That's not a typo — here's how both those figures are possible:

"Five times bigger" refers to the scientific measure of the earthquake. On the seismograph, Friday’s quake is technically five times stronger than Thursday’s quake.

refers to the scientific measure of the earthquake. On the seismograph, Friday’s quake is technically five times stronger than Thursday’s quake. "11 times stronger" refers to the intensity of the quake. Friday’s quake released 11 times the amount of energy than Thursday’s quake.

But the strength — not the size — is the more important figure. The energy released in a quake is what causes damage. Or, as the USGS puts it: "It is really the energy or strength that knocks down buildings."