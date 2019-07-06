California governor requests Trump make Presidential Emergency Declaration

According to data from the earthquakes, the probability for another magnitude 7 quake within the next week is 3%, Caltech Seismologist Doctor Egill Hauksson said.

Yesterday the probability was 6% so it has decreased, Hauksson said during a press conference Saturday.

There is a 27% chance for a magnitude 6 within the next week, according to Hauksson.

The sequence that generated the 7.1 earthquake is expected to generate around 30,000 quakes with a magnitude 1 and greater, Hauksson said.

Caltech is loading data onto the Caltech super computers and plans to use AI and machine learning to get information out of the data streams, Hauksson said.