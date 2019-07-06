Earthquake rocks Southern California
How the two California earthquakes compare
Both last night's earthquake and the one that hit on the Fourth of July are part of an ongoing sequence, CalTech seismologist Lucy Jones said.
Here's how the two compare:
- Last night's was stronger: Friday night's 7.1-magnitude quake released 11 times more energy than Thursday's quake, which was a 6.4. That makes the second quake 11 times stronger than the first.
- And it was bigger: According to the USGS, Friday's quake was 5 times bigger than Thursday's when it was measured on a seismogram.
- It was also longer: Bakersfield resident Giovanna Gomez was at home with her family when their house swayed last night. "It was about a minute long," she said. "Far larger than the one that (happened) yesterday."
- Both caused damage: After the first quake, the city of Ridgecrest announced a state of emergency. Footage from Ridgecrest showed firefighters hosing down flames rising from homes and many residents were left without power. On Friday night, gas leaks caused structure fires throughout Ridgecrest and residents reported water main breaks. Several injuries were also reported after the second quake.
- Where they happened: Friday's quake was centered just northwest of Thursday's. Here's the map:
The Fourth of July earthquake was a foreshock to last night's
CalTech seismologist Lucy Jones said Friday both last night's earthquake and the one that hit on the Fourth of July are part of an ongoing sequence, of a "very energetic system."
The latest 7.1-magnitude earthquake was the mainshock, while Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake was a foreshock, according to Jones.
In addition to being bigger, Miller said it released more than 11 times the amount of energy than the 6.4 one.
More earthquakes are possible. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has activated the state emergency operation center to its highest level.
"The state is coordinating mutual aid to local first responders," he tweeted Friday night.
President Trump has been briefed on this earthquake
President Trump was briefed on the latest California earthquake.
Dan Scavino, the White House director of social media and an assistant to the President, tweeted overnight that Trump will continually be updated.
What we know so far about Southern California's larger, more powerful earthquake
A powerful 7.1-magnitude earthquake swayed buildings and cracked foundations in Southern California on Friday night, a day after another temblor hit.
Here's what you need to know about the latest quake:
- Where it hit: The Friday night earthquake struck 11 miles northeast of Ridgecrest, according to the US Geological Survey.
- Its power: It was five times bigger than Thursday's 6.4-magnitude earthquake, also centered near Ridgecrest.
- The damage: Gas leaks caused structure fires throughout Ridgecrest, residents reported water main breaks, and the power and communications were out in some areas, Mark Ghilarducci, Director of California Governors' Office of Emergency Management, said. Several injuries were reported.
- What happens next: A state of emergency is declared in Ridgecrest and San Bernardino County and seismologists are expecting more aftershocks.
Ridgecrest still rumbling with one aftershock a minute
The earth hasn't stopped rumbling under Southern California since Thursday, when a powerful 6.4-magnitude earthquake rattled Ridgecrest and the surrounding area. An even stronger 7.1-magnitude temblor followed on Friday.
There's been an average of one aftershock per minute since the quake on Friday, according to the United States Geological Survey website.
"This isn't going to stop in the near future," Ridgecrest Police Chief Jed McLaughlin said Saturday morning.
"The aftershocks, they haven't slowed down since the 7.1 [magnitude earthquake]," he added, warning residents to stay prepared and load up on supplies "just in case that we have something bigger than we had today."
Rollercoaster rider relives the moment the quake hit
Dan Martinez was riding the Space Mountain ride in Disneyland when the earthquake struck. Listen to him describing the experience:
Why your home insurance won't help much after quake
Having homeowner's or renter's insurance does not automatically mean you're covered for earthquakes -- you need a separate policy for that, CNN's Faith Karimi explains.
In California, a state especially prone to tremors, only 13% of homeowners have earthquake insurance, according to the California Department of Insurance.
Others who have renter's or homeowner's insurance mistakenly believe they're covered for earthquakes.