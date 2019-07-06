How the two California earthquakes compare

CalTech seismologist Lucy Jones said Friday both last night's earthquake and the one that hit on the Fourth of July are part of an ongoing sequence, of a "very energetic system."

The latest 7.1-magnitude earthquake was the mainshock, while Thursday's 6.4-magnitude quake was a foreshock, according to Jones.

In addition to being bigger, Miller said it released more than 11 times the amount of energy than the 6.4 one.

More earthquakes are possible. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he has activated the state emergency operation center to its highest level.