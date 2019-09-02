Thirty-four people are confirmed missing in a boat fire off the coast of Southern California, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department PIO Mike Eliason.

“They are unaccounted for, but it's very foggy out there,” he said.

"We're still holding hope that someone may have swam to shore. When they anchor overnight they're pretty close to shore. We have to hope, but we plan for worst case scenario," Eliason said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department received a mayday call of a vessel in distress off the Channel Islands at 3:30 a.m. local time.

According to Eliason, the boat involved is a popular overnight dive boat and fishing boat.

Santa Barbara County Fire does not have assets involved in the rescue.