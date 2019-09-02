At least 30 on burning boat near California coast
34 people on board, 5 have been rescued
The Coast Guard Los Angeles confirmed that there are 34 people on board the boat, and they have rescued five.
However, it's not clear if those five rescued were included in the 34 total.
"All we can say is the boat is on fire," the Coast Guard tells CNN.
Several Coast Guard agencies and others are responding right now.
Coast Guard responding to rescue operation off the coast of Southern California
The Coast Guard is responding to a 75-foot boat in distress off the coast of Southern California, according to tweets.