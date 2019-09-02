"Numerous fatalities" in Southern California boat fire

There are numerous fatalities in the boat fire that's taking place off the coast of Southern California, according to Bill Nash of Ventura County PIO.

"It's a large boat, and we know we have numerous fatalities. I don't have an exact number," Nash said.

The boat fire is about 20 miles off the coast in the Channel Islands National Park, though Nash wasn’t sure exactly to which island it was closest. Nash said initial reports are that the boat is a diving vessel.

“We are not sure where it falls jurisdictionally; it’s Coast Guard, Santa Barbara or Ventura,” he said. “Where that plays in, after we figure out what we've got, it’s where to transport the bodies.”

Nash said there are numerous agencies responding, including personal watercraft.