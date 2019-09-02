The vessel on fire is a dive boat named "Conception"

The diving boat that is on fire off the coast of Southern California is named "Conception." It is based in Santa Barbara Harbor, according to Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Officer Nathan Alldredge.

Alldredge tells CNN they were called to respond shortly before 4 a.m. local today for fire suppression and mutual aid in the Platts Harbor area of Santa Cruz Island.

He says the boat was reported with "at least 30 passengers on board and fully involved in flames."

According to Truth Aquatics website, which conducts boat charters in the area, Conception left Saturday for a three-day cruise. It was scheduled to return today.