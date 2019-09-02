What we know about the boat

@EliasonMike

The Conception, the boat set ablaze on early this morning, set out from Santa Barbara on Saturday for a diving excursion, according to the website for the diving company, Truth Aquatics.

The boat was set to return to shore today at 5 p.m.

"On the Labor Day trip, divers have the unique opportunity to explore the pinnacles of San Miguel Island," Truth Aquatics said on its website. "The beginning of September is the best time to be at San Mig, which see strong winds and swell during much of the year."

The company's website said the crew was using the Conception this weekend to visit San Miguel where divers were expecting to see a variety of interesting sea life.

"This rarely visited island is loaded with color: anemones, crabs, nudibranchs covering every inch of wall with a rainbow. Great for macro-photography," the website said.

Other possible destinations during the trip included Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa, and Santa Barbara Islands, according to the website.

The itinerary: Divers were scheduled to meet at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Friday night, boarding anytime after 8 p.m. The Conception was scheduled to depart at 4 a.m. Saturday, then return on Monday afternoon.