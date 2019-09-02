At least 30 on burning boat near California coast
What we know about the boat
The Conception, the boat set ablaze on early this morning, set out from Santa Barbara on Saturday for a diving excursion, according to the website for the diving company, Truth Aquatics.
The boat was set to return to shore today at 5 p.m.
"On the Labor Day trip, divers have the unique opportunity to explore the pinnacles of San Miguel Island," Truth Aquatics said on its website. "The beginning of September is the best time to be at San Mig, which see strong winds and swell during much of the year."
The company's website said the crew was using the Conception this weekend to visit San Miguel where divers were expecting to see a variety of interesting sea life.
"This rarely visited island is loaded with color: anemones, crabs, nudibranchs covering every inch of wall with a rainbow. Great for macro-photography," the website said.
Other possible destinations during the trip included Santa Rosa, Santa Cruz, Anacapa, and Santa Barbara Islands, according to the website.
The itinerary: Divers were scheduled to meet at the Santa Barbara Harbor on Friday night, boarding anytime after 8 p.m. The Conception was scheduled to depart at 4 a.m. Saturday, then return on Monday afternoon.
Here is the location of burning boat off Santa Cruz Island
Firefighters are responding to the dive boat fire, which is off the north side of Santa Cruz Island. There are 34 people missing.
Here's a map showing where the island is located off the California coast in the Channel Islands National Park:
34 people confirmed missing
Thirty-four people are confirmed missing in a boat fire off the coast of Southern California, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Department PIO Mike Eliason.
“They are unaccounted for, but it's very foggy out there,” he said.
"We're still holding hope that someone may have swam to shore. When they anchor overnight they're pretty close to shore. We have to hope, but we plan for worst case scenario," Eliason said.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department received a mayday call of a vessel in distress off the Channel Islands at 3:30 a.m. local time.
According to Eliason, the boat involved is a popular overnight dive boat and fishing boat.
Santa Barbara County Fire does not have assets involved in the rescue.
Coast Guard can't board the boat yet because the fire continues to re-flash
Coast Guard Senior Chief Aaron Bemis told CNN the fire on the boat keeps re-flashing, hampering efforts to board the boat and look for survivors.
“It keeps being extinguished and re-flashing, possibly due to the amount of fuel on board. Unsure why, but it's consistently being put out and re-flashing,” Bemis said.
“Multiple coast guard and local Ventura County Fire Department assets on scene, but we're not able to yet breach the hull and see if there's any survivors at this point,” Bemis said.
Bemis could not confirm any fatalities, “I'm unaware of any survivors at this time, and I'm also no confirmed casualties at this time. It's too early to tell.”
"It's a 75-foot commercial dive vessel that reportedly had 39 people on board. The five crew members able to disembark because they were in the main cabin. The 34 passengers were below decks," Bemis added.
"The report we got was they were trapped by the fire. The fire was so intense that even after it was put out, we're not able to actually embark the vessel and, you know, look for survivors at this point. It's still ongoing," he said.
First look at firefighters responding to the dive boat fire
The Ventura County Fire Department shared photos on Twitter of the VCFD personnel responding to the fire early Monday morning.
VCFD said its firefighters reached the boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island at approximately 3:28 a.m. local time. The department said the Coast Guard is supporting rescue efforts.
See the photos:
The vessel on fire is a dive boat named "Conception"
The diving boat that is on fire off the coast of Southern California is named "Conception." It is based in Santa Barbara Harbor, according to Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol Officer Nathan Alldredge.
Alldredge tells CNN they were called to respond shortly before 4 a.m. local today for fire suppression and mutual aid in the Platts Harbor area of Santa Cruz Island.
He says the boat was reported with "at least 30 passengers on board and fully involved in flames."
According to Truth Aquatics website, which conducts boat charters in the area, Conception left Saturday for a three-day cruise. It was scheduled to return today.
"Numerous fatalities" in Southern California boat fire
There are numerous fatalities in the boat fire that's taking place off the coast of Southern California, according to Bill Nash of Ventura County PIO.
"It's a large boat, and we know we have numerous fatalities.��I don't have an exact number," Nash said.
The boat fire is about 20 miles off the coast in the Channel Islands National Park, though Nash wasn’t sure exactly to which island it was closest. Nash said initial reports are that the boat is a diving vessel.
“We are not sure where it falls jurisdictionally; it’s Coast Guard, Santa Barbara or Ventura,” he said. “Where that plays in, after we figure out what we've got, it’s where to transport the bodies.”
Nash said there are numerous agencies responding, including personal watercraft.
34 people on board, 5 have been rescued
The Coast Guard Los Angeles confirmed that there are 34 people on board the boat, and they have rescued five.
However, it's not clear if those five rescued were included in the 34 total.
"All we can say is the boat is on fire," the Coast Guard tells CNN.
Several Coast Guard agencies and others are responding right now.
Coast Guard responding to rescue operation off the coast of Southern California
The Coast Guard is responding to a 75-foot boat in distress off the coast of Southern California, according to tweets.