By Antoinette Radford, Zoe Sottile and Matt Meyer, CNN

Updated 11:52 AM ET, Sun February 4, 2024
19 min ago

San Jose issues mandatory evacuation order for areas around Guadalupe River

From CNN’s Chris Boyette

The city of San Jose in Northern California has issued a mandatory evacuation order for areas along the banks of the Guadalupe River and surrounding creeks ahead of anticipated flooding.

“A mandatory evacuation is in effect immediately for the areas on and near the banks of Coyote, Los Gatos, Penitencia and Ross Creeks and the Guadalupe River,” the city said in a social media post.

The Guadalupe River is forecast for moderate flooding Sunday, according to the National Weather Service, and a flood warning is in effect until Sunday night in Santa Clara and San Jose, including the San José Mineta International Airport and the south San Francisco Bay.

CNN’s Eric Zerkel contributed to this report.

15 min ago

Widespread power outages possible across California

From CNN's Tina Burnside and Nouran Salahieh

Powerful winds are of concern across much of California today, with widespread winds of 40 to 60 mph and some gusts as high as 95 mph in the foothills and mountains. 

As we reported earlier, the National Weather Service in San Francisco issued the office's first ever hurricane force wind warning for a stretch of the Northern California coast Sunday.

The strong winds will likely to lead to downed trees and power outages Sunday and Monday, forecasters warned.

We will bring you the latest updates on any power outages here — especially as conditions are expected to worsen into the evening Pacific Time.

1 hr 1 min ago

Weather office issues its first ever hurricane force wind warning for stretch of Northern California coast

From CNN's Allison Chinchar

The National Weather Service office in San Francisco has issued a hurricane force wind warning for the first time since the agency started keeping records, warning of powerful gusts for a stretch of the coast in Northern California.

The weather service said the upgraded warning encompasses the Big Sur coast and up to 60 nautical miles offshore, with winds of about 40 to 63 mph, and gusts of up to about 92 mph.

Wind advisories and high wind warnings are also in effect for nearly 30 million people in inland areas across nearly the entire state, from Redding to San Diego.

Widespread wind speeds of 40 to 60 mph are forecast along with gusts as high as 75 to 80 mph. This is likely to lead to downed trees and power lines.

52 min ago

Long Beach expected to see more rain this weekend than in a typical year, mayor says

From CNN’s Sara Smart

Mayor Rex Richardson holds a press conference in Long Beach, California, on February 3.
Mayor Rex Richardson holds a press conference in Long Beach, California, on February 3. KABC

Areas of Long Beach, California, could potentially get more rain this weekend than typically seen over an entire year, according to Mayor Rex Richardson. 

Richardson said in a news conference on Saturday that the city, located in southern Los Angeles County, is predicted to get anywhere from 5 to 7 inches of rain starting Sunday. Flooding and power outages are also expected because of the severe weather.

Preparations are underway, and crews will be staffed throughout the weekend to help with water rescues or any other issues that may arise, Richardson said.

The mayor also advised residents to have an emergency plan in place, just in case. 

“We are ready, but we need for residents to make sure they do their part, and we work together as a team — and we’re smart,” he added. 

CNN’s Danielle Sills contributed to this report.

1 hr 34 min ago

What is an atmospheric river? 

From CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert

Visitors walk by giant sequoias as snow falls during an atmospheric river storm in Kings Canyon National Park in California on February 1.
Visitors walk by giant sequoias as snow falls during an atmospheric river storm in Kings Canyon National Park in California on February 1. Mario Tama/Getty Images

Atmospheric rivers are wide-reaching plumes of moisture that act like a firehose, tapping into warm, moist air from the tropics that storms can then unload as drenching rainfall and heavy snow over land. 

These types of storms are winter hallmarks across the West Coast. Not all are harmful. Weaker atmospheric rivers deliver much-needed rainfall and snow to the region during the wettest months of the year.  

This rainfall and snow is vital to western water supplies. It fills up water reservoirs that are critical resources during dry, hot summers. 

But atmospheric rivers can quickly become more hazardous than helpful. Excessive rainfall unleashed by these potent storms increases the chances for flooding, particularly when a series of storms happen in sequence with little time to dry out between.

Last week’s atmospheric river broke multiple rainfall records across California and triggered road closures and water rescues.  

Atmospheric rivers aren’t exclusive to the West Coast. They can also impact the eastern US and happen frequently in parts of Europe, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

1 hr 41 min ago

The weather in Southern California could be life-threatening, experts warn

From CNN's Elisa Raffa, Allison Chinchar and Sara Tonks

The Weather Prediction Center is warning of a potentially life-threatening and dangerous flood event expected to unfold in parts of central and Southern California today.

The center has issued a rare Level 4 of 4 risk of excessive rainfall for Los Angeles, Santa Barbara and Oxnard, on Sunday. A more widespread Level 3 risk exists for much of coastal California, including San Francisco, where the National Weather Service has also issued its first-ever hurricane force wind warning for the region.

In central and Southern California, widespread rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected – more than a month’s worth of rain for most. Los Angeles averages just 2.99 inches of rain in February, their wettest month of the year on average. In the mountains and foothills of Southern California, the weather service is forecasting up to a foot of rain.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles warns the multi-day rain event could be dangerous and life-threatening. It could cause extensive road flooding and significant debris flow over areas that have previously burned in wildfires, possibly causing mudslides in higher terrain. Creeks and streams will rise.

Putting this rare warning into context: It’s hard to emphasize how big of a deal and how rare a Level 4 “high risk” alert is. They are issued on fewer than 4% of days per year on average, but are responsible for more than 80% of all flood-related damage and 39% of all flood-related deaths.

This event is part of an atmospheric river: a moisture plume pumping off the Pacific Ocean, feeding off warmer than average waters.

Dr. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist known for work on Western extremes, notes that heavy rain events like the one unfolding are becoming 10% more intense thanks to more fuel from a warmer climate.

59 min ago

Officials issued evacuation orders for some areas of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties ahead of storm

From CNN’s Rebekah Riess

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office issued several evacuation orders for certain communities Saturday morning, along with warnings and advisories to county residents.

The orders will be in place until 5 p.m. local time Sunday, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office also warned residents of potential landslides or debris flows, which may be caused by the amount of anticipated rain.

Residents in need of temporary shelter are encouraged to go an emergency evacuation shelter set up by the Ventura County Human Services Agency and American Red Cross.

In Santa Barbara County, an evacuation order is in place for properties along waterways and those in the area of Sycamore Creek, according to county Sheriff Bill Brown. Deputies will be going door to door to notify residents in the evacuation zones.

All county state beaches are also closed until further notice, Brown added.

Flooding is expected on streets in neighborhoods and along the highways, according to Brown, and some areas could see as much as 6 inches of floodwaters.

“The numbers are concerning, but more concerning is the projected duration and sustained amount of rain that we can expect this weekend,” Brown said.

Several school districts in the region will also cancel classes Monday, including Santa Barbara UnifiedLompoc Unified and the Santa Maria-Bonita School District.

In addition, Santa Barbara City College announced it will have remote instruction on Monday.