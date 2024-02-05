Over 14 million people are under a high risk of excessive rainfall on Monday across Southern California, according to the Weather Prediction Center.

The WPC has issued a rare level 4 out of 4 warning to affected areas including Downtown Los Angeles, Anaheim and Long Beach.

Rainfall rates across this high-risk area could approach 1 inch per hour, which could lead to rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, and possibly reach 8 to 14 inches in mountain and foothill terrains.

The warning in context: Rare Level 4 “high risk” alerts are issued on fewer than 4% of days per year on average, but are responsible for more than 80% of all flood-related damage and 39% of all flood-related deaths.

This event is part of an atmospheric river: a moisture plume pumping off the Pacific Ocean, feeding off warmer-than-average waters.