US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN
live news

Live

Mideast tensions and Gaza war

live news

Live

Storm threatens California

Live Updates

Atmospheric river lashes California with heavy rain and wind

By Mary Gilbert, Antoinette Radford and Eric Zerkel, CNN

Published 5:09 AM ET, Mon February 5, 2024
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
3 min ago

More than 14 million people in Southern California face rare high risk of excessive rainfall

From CNN's Robert Shackelford

Over 14 million people are under a high risk of excessive rainfall on Monday across Southern California, according to the Weather Prediction Center. 

The WPC has issued a rare level 4 out of 4 warning to affected areas including Downtown Los Angeles, Anaheim and Long Beach.

Rainfall rates across this high-risk area could approach 1 inch per hour, which could lead to rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches, and possibly reach 8 to 14 inches in mountain and foothill terrains.

The warning in context: Rare Level 4 “high risk” alerts are issued on fewer than 4% of days per year on average, but are responsible for more than 80% of all flood-related damage and 39% of all flood-related deaths.

This event is part of an atmospheric river: a moisture plume pumping off the Pacific Ocean, feeding off warmer-than-average waters.

10 min ago

Here's what meteorologists mean when they say "atmospheric river"

From CNN Meteorologist Mary Gilbert

Atmospheric rivers are wide-reaching plumes of moisture that act like a firehose, tapping into warm, moist air from the tropics that storms can then unload as drenching rainfall and heavy snow over land. 

These types of storms are winter hallmarks across the West Coast. Not all are harmful. Weaker atmospheric rivers deliver much-needed rainfall and snow to the region during the wettest months of the year.  

This rainfall and snow is vital to western water supplies. It fills up water reservoirs that are critical resources during dry, hot summers. 

But atmospheric rivers can quickly become more hazardous than helpful. Excessive rainfall unleashed by these potent storms increases the chances for flooding, particularly when a series of storms happen in sequence with little time to dry out between.

Last week’s atmospheric river broke multiple rainfall records across California and triggered road closures and water rescues.  

Atmospheric rivers aren’t exclusive to the West Coast. They can also impact the eastern US and happen frequently in parts of Europe, Africa, Australia and New Zealand.