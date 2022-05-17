President Biden will grieve with the Buffalo community when he travels to the site of the grocery store mass shooting this morning, where he is also expected to make a renewed push for gun safety measures through executive actions.

“The focus for today will be to grieve with a grieving community,” Josh Geltzer, deputy homeland security adviser at the National Security Council, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on New Day Tuesday.

As for gun safety measures the President will discuss, Geltzer suggested new executive actions could be coming.

“We have a firearms problem in this country. This weekend drove that home, not just in Buffalo, but elsewhere in the country. And so you will hear more from the President about how we will continue to use executive action where we can to try to protect Americans,” Geltzer said, adding that Biden will continue to call on Congress to act.

Pressed on whether Biden would invoke his predecessor in his comments, Geltzer declined to say, but noted, “The President and others in this administration have not hesitated to point to those who can contribute to polarization, to contribute to even what becomes the justification in some quarters for violence that communities should not have descend upon them the way we saw on Saturday.”

He said tackling domestic terrorism more broadly is a “priority” for the administration and said they continue to explore whether it should be considered a federal crime.