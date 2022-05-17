US
Russia's war in Ukraine

Buffalo supermarket shooting

2022 primary elections

Live Updates

The latest on the Buffalo supermarket mass shooting

By Adrienne Vogt, Aditi Sangal and Melissa Macaya, CNN

Updated 10:31 a.m. ET, May 17, 2022
1 hr 41 min ago

These are the 10 victims of the Buffalo shooting

From CNN's Dakin Andone and Amir Vera

Top, left to right: Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackniel, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrison. Bottom, left to right: Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield, Pearl Young. (images obtained by CNN)

Thirteen people were shot — 10 fatally — at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday in a massacre authorities believe was racially motivated.

Eleven of the victims were Black and two were White, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday. The victims range in age from 20 to 86, police said. Among them were a former police officer who tried to stop the gunman, the octogenarian mother of the city's former fire commissioner and a long-term substitute teacher.

Buffalo police identified all of the victims late Sunday. Here are the victims' names:

  • Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo
  • Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo
  • Andre Mackniel, 53, of Auburn
  • Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport
  • Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo
  • Celestine Chaney, 65 of Buffalo
  • Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo
  • Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo
  • Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo
  • Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo 

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $2.8 million in funding for the victims and their families, according to a statement from her office.

1 hr 41 min ago

White House previews Biden's trip to Buffalo to meet with families of the shooting victims 

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previewed President Biden’s trip today to Buffalo, New York, to meet with individuals impacted by a recent mass shooting at a grocery store over the weekend.

“The President and the first lady will travel to Buffalo to meet with families of the victims, first responders and community leaders. They will comfort the families of the 10 people whose lives were senselessly taken in this horrific shooting. And they will express gratitude for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other law enforcement members who took immediate action to try and protect and save lives,” Jean-Pierre said during the White House press briefing on Monday.

Jean-Pierre went on to recognize the victims of the shooting and first responders.

“We recognize their lives today and those lost (and affected) by gun violence this weekend in Houston, in Southern California, Milwaukee and communities across the country,” she said. “And we honor the bravery of those in law enforcement who responded quickly and with professionalism in Buffalo and who risk their lives every day to protect and serve their communities.”

She named each of the victims killed in the shooting, recognizing their roles in the community, and describing how they were each remembered by their family members.