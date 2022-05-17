These are the 10 victims of the Buffalo shooting

Thirteen people were shot — 10 fatally — at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday in a massacre authorities believe was racially motivated.
Eleven of the victims were Black and two were White, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday. The victims range in age from 20 to 86, police said. Among them were a former police officer who tried to stop the gunman, the octogenarian mother of the city's former fire commissioner and a long-term substitute teacher.
Buffalo police identified all of the victims late Sunday. Here are the victims' names:
- Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo
- Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo
- Andre Mackniel, 53, of Auburn
- Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport
- Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo
- Celestine Chaney, 65 of Buffalo
- Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo
- Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo
- Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo
- Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $2.8 million in funding for the victims and their families, according to a statement from her office.
