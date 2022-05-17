These are the 10 victims of the Buffalo shooting

Top, left to right: Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackniel, Katherine Massey, Margus Morrison. Bottom, left to right: Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter, Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield, Pearl Young. (images obtained by CNN)

Thirteen people were shot — 10 fatally — at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket Saturday in a massacre authorities believe was racially motivated.

Eleven of the victims were Black and two were White, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Saturday. The victims range in age from 20 to 86, police said. Among them were a former police officer who tried to stop the gunman, the octogenarian mother of the city's former fire commissioner and a long-term substitute teacher.

Buffalo police identified all of the victims late Sunday. Here are the victims' names:

Roberta A. Drury, 32, of Buffalo

Margus D. Morrison, 52, of Buffalo

Andre Mackniel, 53, of Auburn

Aaron Salter, 55, of Lockport

Geraldine Talley, 62, of Buffalo

Celestine Chaney, 65 of Buffalo

Heyward Patterson, 67, of Buffalo

Katherine Massey, 72, of Buffalo

Pearl Young, 77, of Buffalo

Ruth Whitfield, 86, of Buffalo

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $2.8 million in funding for the victims and their families, according to a statement from her office.

