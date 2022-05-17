Biden says Buffalo mass shooting is "terrorism" and calls White supremacy a "poison"

(Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden called the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday "terrorism."

"What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism, terrorism, domestic terrorism, violence inflicted in the service of hate and the vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people being inherently inferior to any other group," the President said.

The 18-year-old White shooting suspect posted a 180-page diatribe online before the shooting, which laid out his motives and showed the meticulous planning that went into the massacre. He said he subscribed to a “great replacement” theory, or the false belief that White Americans are being “replaced” by people of other races. Once a fringe idea, replacement theory has recently become a talking point for Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson, as well as other prominent conservatives.

"A hate that through the media and politics, the internet, has radicalized angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced. That's the word, replaced by the other, by people who don't look like them. And who are, therefore, in a perverse ideology that they possess and being fed, lesser beings. ... I call on all Americans to reject the lie, and I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit," Biden said.

Biden also referenced the 2017 Charlottesville rally, where White nationalists carrying tiki torches chanted "you will not replace us."

"We've seen the mass shootings in Charleston, South Carolina; El Paso, Texas; in Pittsburgh, last year in Atlanta, this week in Dallas, Texas, and now in Buffalo. In Buffalo, New York. White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison — it really is — running through our body politic. And it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more. I mean, no more. We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of White supremacy has no place in America," Biden said.

Biden made broad but brief calls on Congress for change, including an assault weapons ban and efforts to address “relentless exploitation of the internet to recruit and mobilize terrorism.”

“We just need to have the courage to do that and stand up,” he said.

Danger and hate, he warned, are “being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America.”

But, Biden said, the views of those committing hateful attacks “represent a hateful minority.”

“We have to refuse to live in a country where people going about a weekly grocery shopping can be gunned down by weapons of war, deployed in a racist cause. We have to refuse to live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and for profit,” he said.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.

Watch: