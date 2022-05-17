US
1 hr 8 min ago

Biden says Buffalo mass shooting is "terrorism" and calls White supremacy a "poison"

(Andrew Harnik/AP)
(Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden called the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday "terrorism."

"What happened here is simple and straightforward: terrorism, terrorism, domestic terrorism, violence inflicted in the service of hate and the vicious thirst for power that defines one group of people being inherently inferior to any other group," the President said.

The 18-year-old White shooting suspect posted a 180-page diatribe online before the shooting, which laid out his motives and showed the meticulous planning that went into the massacre. He said he subscribed to a “great replacement” theory, or the false belief that White Americans are being “replaced” by people of other races. Once a fringe idea, replacement theory has recently become a talking point for Fox News’ host Tucker Carlson, as well as other prominent conservatives.

"A hate that through the media and politics, the internet, has radicalized angry, alienated, lost and isolated individuals into falsely believing that they will be replaced. That's the word, replaced by the other, by people who don't look like them. And who are, therefore, in a perverse ideology that they possess and being fed, lesser beings. ... I call on all Americans to reject the lie, and I condemn those who spread the lie for power, political gain and for profit," Biden said.

Biden also referenced the 2017 Charlottesville rally, where White nationalists carrying tiki torches chanted "you will not replace us."

"We've seen the mass shootings in Charleston, South Carolina; El Paso, Texas; in Pittsburgh, last year in Atlanta, this week in Dallas, Texas, and now in Buffalo. In Buffalo, New York. White supremacy is a poison. It's a poison — it really is — running through our body politic. And it's been allowed to fester and grow right in front of our eyes. No more. I mean, no more. We need to say as clearly and forcefully as we can that the ideology of White supremacy has no place in America," Biden said.

Biden made broad but brief calls on Congress for change, including an assault weapons ban and efforts to address “relentless exploitation of the internet to recruit and mobilize terrorism.”

“We just need to have the courage to do that and stand up,” he said.

Danger and hate, he warned, are “being given too much oxygen by those who pretend to love America.”

But, Biden said, the views of those committing hateful attacks “represent a hateful minority.”

“We have to refuse to live in a country where people going about a weekly grocery shopping can be gunned down by weapons of war, deployed in a racist cause. We have to refuse to live in a country where fear and lies are packaged for power and for profit,” he said.

CNN's Betsy Klein contributed reporting to this post.

Watch:

1 hr 32 min ago

Biden: In America, "hate will not prevail and White supremacy will not have the last word"

(Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
(Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

As President Biden said that despite the racially motivated mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, "hate will not prevail and White supremacy will not have the last word" in America.

The stories of the victims demonstrate "the bigger story of who we are as Americans — a great nation because we're good people," he said as he remembered them.

"Jill and I bring you this message from deep in our nation's soul — in America, evil will not win, I promise you. Hate will not prevail and White supremacy will not have the last word," he continued.

He acknowledged the number of mass shootings that have occurred in the United States and the racial motivations of the Buffalo mass shooting suspect.

The evil has "come to all too many places" and this time, it manifested in a "gunman who massacred innocent people in the name of hateful and perverse ideology, rooted in fear and racism. It's taken so much," he added.

1 hr 32 min ago

Biden to supermarket shooting victims' families: "We've come to grieve with you"

(Andrew Harnik/AP)
(Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden spoke after meeting with families of the supermarket shooting victims in Buffalo, New York, telling them he and first lady Jill Biden came to the city to "stand with you."

"Jill and I have come to stand with you. And to the families, we've come to grieve with you. It's not the same, but we know a little bit what it's like to lose a piece of your soul when you lose a son or daughter or husband or wife, mother or father. The feeling of having that — as I said to some of you when we talked privately — you feel like there's a black hole in your chest you're being sucked into, and you're suffocating, unable to breathe," he said.  

Biden talked a bit about each of the 10 who were killed in the racially motivated shooting, appearing to choke up when speaking about a man who was in the store to buy a birthday cake for his 3-year-old son.

3 hr 5 min ago

Supermarket shooting suspect did "reconnaissance" in Buffalo area in March, according to police

From CNN's Victor Blackwell, Amanda Watts, Eric Levenson and Travis Caldwell

People gather at the scene of the shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo on Saturday.
People gather at the scene of the shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets store in Buffalo on Saturday. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

The 18-year-old White man accused of killing 10 people in a racist mass shooting Saturday at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, had visited the area in early March, police commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Monday.

“We found some things that show that he was here in early March, and then again, we know he was here on Friday, basically doing reconnaissance on the area,” Gramaglia told CNN’s Erin Burnett. “He was in the store, both on Friday and Saturday.”

The suspect, who is from the town of Conklin, about 200 miles away, opened fire Saturday at the Tops Friendly Markets store in a predominantly Black neighborhood, shooting 13 people before surrendering to police.

The massacre follows other mass shootings in recent years in which authorities say a White supremacist suspect was motivated by racial hatred, including in El Paso, TexasCharleston, South Carolina, and as far as Norway and New Zealand.

The commissioner said he couldn’t comment on whether the suspect was at the store in March but in social media posts, the accused shooter revealed he had been to the store March 8 and spent months planning his attack.

The suspect, Payton S. Gendron, wrote in posts on Discord that were shared on the hate-filled online forum 4Chan that he went into the store at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. during his March visit. He wrote that on his way from his home in Broome County he got a speeding ticket.

Gendron noted in his post the activity taking place inside the market, like how many Black and White people were there. He also drew a map depicting the store aisles, pharmacy, bakery and exit points of the building.

Gendron wrote that as he did his last reconnaissance visit, he was approached by a “Black armed security guard” who said, “I’ve seen you go in and out… What are you doing?” The suspect wrote that he told the security guard that he is collecting “consensus data,” for which the security guard said he needed to talk to the manager.

“I asked for his name and he told me and I instantly forgot, then I said bye and thanks and walked back to my car,” Gendron wrote. “In hindsight that was a close call.”

In a post Gendron wrote March 10, he said “I’m going to have to kill that security guard at Tops I hope he doesn’t kill me or even hurt me instantly.”

He added that the attack would take place March 15 but he ended up postponing the date several times.

Gendron also considered attacking a church or an elementary school before settling on a supermarket, he wrote.

The information comes as investigators have dug into a 180-page diatribe posted online and attributed to the suspected gunman that lays out in detail his motives and plans for the attack.

3 hr 57 min ago

President Biden and first lady visit a memorial for Buffalo mass shooting victims

(Andrew Harnik/AP)
(Andrew Harnik/AP)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden visited a memorial for the victims of the Buffalo mass shooting and laid flowers there.

This is one of several memorials outside the Tops Friendly Markets, the grocery store where a racially motivated mass shooting on Saturday left 10 people dead.

4 hr 23 min ago

President Biden arrives in Buffalo

From CNN's Betsy Klein

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted as they arrive in Buffalo on Tuesday.
US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are greeted as they arrive in Buffalo on Tuesday. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

President Biden has arrived in Buffalo, New York, where he will meet with families and community members following Saturday’s mass shooting.

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden deplaned at 9:38 a.m. ET and were greeted by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. 

They spoke with several local officials assembled on the tarmac. 

Biden talked to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for several moments before boarding his motorcade at 9:44 a.m. ET. He did not respond to any shouted questions.

The motorcade is now en route to a memorial at Top Friendly Markets. 

3 hr 53 min ago

Buffalo shooter was likely radicalized through social media and online gaming platforms, NYPD analysts say

From CNN's Mark Morales and Shimon Prokupecz

The Buffalo mass shooting suspect likely became radicalized through social media and online gaming platforms, such as Twitch and Discord, analysts with the New York Police Department said. They warned that these platforms are popular with the far right and can be an effective way to mobilize violent extremists, according to an internal memo obtained by CNN on Tuesday. 

The memo says the investigators came to this conclusion after poring over the alleged shooter's diatribe where “he espoused xenophobic, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist ideological views, and outlined detailed plans to execute the attack.”

“This underscores that an online connection to an extremist culture and ideology through social media, online gaming platforms, or anonymous message boards like 4chan, can be equally effective in mobilizing individuals to violence as connections to real-world groups,” according to the analysis in the memo. 

Far-right extremists have gravitated to the online gaming platforms, like Twitch and Discord, because of minimal content moderation, the memo states. 

NYPD analysts highlight different points made in the suspect’s manifesto, including where he not only describes his motive for the attack being fueled by hate, but says his beliefs came “from the internet” with “little to no influence…by people I met in person,” according to the memo. 

The memo also quotes him saying he became aware of his ideology “after extreme boredom,” during the pandemic and began sifting through the “politically incorrect” discussion board on 4chan. 

5 hr 9 min ago

2 people arrested after threats made following Buffalo attack, mayor says

From CNN’s Amanda Watts 

(CNN)
(CNN)

Two people have been arrested after threats were made following the Buffalo supermarket attack, Mayor Byron Brown told CNN on Tuesday. 

Speaking to CNN’s John Berman, Brown said “law enforcement is on the highest alert here in Buffalo, at all levels — federal, state, Buffalo police, and Erie County sheriffs — working together very seamlessly.” 

“There have been a number of internet messages about crimes potentially being committed, phone calls made already yesterday and the day before. Two people were arrested,” Brown said. 

On Monday, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said there are “a lot of threats out there,” noting one arrest where a 52-year-old man called a pizzeria Sunday afternoon making threatening comments while referencing what happened at Tops. 

“Law enforcement is taking this very seriously and following up on any messages put out looking like the individual or individuals are trying to copy or spread fear in our community,” Brown added.

5 hr 25 min ago

Biden will outline how he will "continue to use executive action" on guns in Buffalo speech, adviser says

From CNN's Betsy Klein

President Biden will grieve with the Buffalo community when he travels to the site of the grocery store mass shooting this morning, where he is also expected to make a renewed push for gun safety measures through executive actions. 

“The focus for today will be to grieve with a grieving community,” Josh Geltzer, deputy homeland security adviser at the National Security Council, told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins on New Day Tuesday. 

As for gun safety measures the President will discuss, Geltzer suggested new executive actions could be coming.

“We have a firearms problem in this country. This weekend drove that home, not just in Buffalo, but elsewhere in the country. And so you will hear more from the President about how we will continue to use executive action where we can to try to protect Americans,” Geltzer said, adding that Biden will continue to call on Congress to act.

Pressed on whether Biden would invoke his predecessor in his comments, Geltzer declined to say, but noted, “The President and others in this administration have not hesitated to point to those who can contribute to polarization, to contribute to even what becomes the justification in some quarters for violence that communities should not have descend upon them the way we saw on Saturday.”

He said tackling domestic terrorism more broadly is a “priority” for the administration and said they continue to explore whether it should be considered a federal crime.