Celestine Chaney, 65, a grandmother to six children, was one of the most loving and caring people with a genuine spirit and above all, a fighter, her grandson, Wayne Jones Jr., told CNN.
Jones, 27, had planned to surprise his grandmother Sunday with flowers, perfume, a meal and some quality time together since he had to work on Mother’s Day.
“That’s the most devastating part about it,” he said. “I just wanted to do something real nice for her because I can, so I took this extra hard … that had been my plan all week.”
Chaney beat breast cancer a few years ago and battled brain tumors when Jones was younger, he said, adding that she always fought her way through her health complications.
“The whole family is devastated,” he said. “And it's just a shock … you never expect something like this to happen to you … you just pray for everybody else with the trauma that they went through and now you're living in it.”
Jones said his grandmother played a pivotal role in his and his siblings' upbringing.
There was “never a dull moment” when she was around, he said, adding that she was always laughing.
“Your world is just shaken up,” Jones said, “And it's just hard to get back to reality because the reality of it is my grandmother just passed and others lost their lives over nonsense, over nothing, basically because of the color of their skin.”