10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

By Aditi Sangal and Joe Ruiz, CNN

Updated 8:50 a.m. ET, May 15, 2022
10 min ago

Buffalo mayor: "These mass shootings have to end"

The Mayor of Buffalo, New York, Byron Brown called for "sensible gun control" following the deadly mass shooting Saturday at a supermarket in his town.

"The message to this country is these mass shootings have to end," he told CNN. "There has to be sensible gun control, and we cannot have another incident like this in America where lawmakers in Washington fail to act."

Brown also went on to say that social media platforms needed to regulate hate speech online.

29 min ago

Former Buffalo fire commissioner's mother is among people killed in supermarket shooting

From CNN's Polo Sandoval in Buffalo

Ruth Whitfield, the mother of retired Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell Whitfield, has been identified as one of 10 people killed during Saturday's mass supermarket shooting, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown tells CNN.

Brown said that Ruth Whitfield had just gone to visit her husband in a nursing home and stopped to pick up a few items at the supermarket when she was shot and killed. 

Ten people were killed and three others were injured during the shooting, authorities have said. 

35 min ago

Buffalo mayor identifies security guard killed in mass shooting

From CNN's Tina Burnside

The security guard and retired police officer who was killed inside a Buffalo supermarket Saturday has been identified as Aaron Salter.

Salter was a former Buffalo Police lieutenant who was well-known and respected around the community, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said during an interview on CNN, adding that Salter worked at the Tops Family Market for several years in retirement as a security officer.

Authorities have said the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 others in what officials are calling a racially-motivated shooting. 

Brown, the first Black mayor of Buffalo, said there was no place for this kind of hatred, calling yesterday's shooting unsettling. 

"Thirteen people shot in the supermarket, shopping, working, 10 dead and a shooter with body armor who didn't live in this community who traveled from three hours away with the express purpose to kill people that he did not know in our community, it's just unimaginable," Brown said. 

17 min ago

New York's attorney general is in Buffalo to "provide relief and solace" to residents

From CNN’s Polo Sandoval and Sarah Jorgensen in Buffalo

Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference in New York, on May 9.
Attorney General Letitia James speaks at a press conference in New York, on May 9. (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images)

New York Attorney General Letitia James tells CNN she is in the city to "provide relief and solace to Buffalo" and expects to attend Sunday service at three area houses of worship.

James said she was invited by the respective heads of congregation and that she has full confidence in US Attorney Trini Ross and spoke with her Saturday.

Ross will "prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law" and will bring "the full weight of the United States" on the suspect, James told CNN, adding that she is confident that office will carry out a "full and thorough investigation."

The attorney general's office is also looking at a range of issues relating to the shooting, including social media platforms, she said, noting her confidence that the shooter would be charged with hate crimes.

1 min ago

Buffalo shooting is the deadliest of 2022 so far, Gun Violence Archive data reveals

From CNN's Samantha Beech

Police officers secure the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, May 14. 
Police officers secure the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, May 14.  (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Reuters)

The Buffalo mass shooting is the deadliest in the US since the start of 2022, according to data held by the Gun Violence Archive.

Ten people were killed in what authorities are investigating as a racially-motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday by a suspect wearing tactical gear who was livestreaming the attack, law enforcement officials said during a news conference.

There have been at least 198 mass shootings so far this year in the US, per the Gun Violence Archive, which — like CNN — defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter. Consistent data about the state of gun violence is difficult to come by, leaving organizations such as the Gun Violence Archive to fill in the gaps.

The largest-scale US mass shooting of 2022 so far took place in Dumas, Arkansas, on March 19, where one person was killed and at least 27 injured. That was the most people wounded in a mass shooting event in the US since a shooter in 2019 targeted shopping centers in Odessa and Midland, Texas, just weeks after a massacre at a Walmart in the same state, according to the Gun Violence Archive.