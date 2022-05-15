10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

The security guard and retired police officer who was killed inside a Buffalo supermarket Saturday has been identified as Aaron Salter.
Salter was a former Buffalo Police lieutenant who was well-known and respected around the community, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said during an interview on CNN, adding that Salter worked at the Tops Family Market for several years in retirement as a security officer.
Authorities have said the suspect, 18-year-old Payton Gendron, fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 others in what officials are calling a racially-motivated shooting.
Brown, the first Black mayor of Buffalo, said there was no place for this kind of hatred, calling yesterday's shooting unsettling.
"Thirteen people shot in the supermarket, shopping, working, 10 dead and a shooter with body armor who didn't live in this community who traveled from three hours away with the express purpose to kill people that he did not know in our community, it's just unimaginable," Brown said.