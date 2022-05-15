Buffalo shooting is the deadliest of 2022 so far, Gun Violence Archive data reveals

Police officers secure the scene after a shooting at Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York, on Saturday, May 14. (Jeffrey T. Barnes/Reuters)

The Buffalo mass shooting is the deadliest in the US since the start of 2022, according to data held by the Gun Violence Archive.

Ten people were killed in what authorities are investigating as a racially-motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday by a suspect wearing tactical gear who was livestreaming the attack, law enforcement officials said during a news conference.

There have been at least 198 mass shootings so far this year in the US, per the Gun Violence Archive, which — like CNN — defines a mass shooting as four or more people shot, not including the shooter. Consistent data about the state of gun violence is difficult to come by, leaving organizations such as the Gun Violence Archive to fill in the gaps.

The largest-scale US mass shooting of 2022 so far took place in Dumas, Arkansas, on March 19, where one person was killed and at least 27 injured. That was the most people wounded in a mass shooting event in the US since a shooter in 2019 targeted shopping centers in Odessa and Midland, Texas, just weeks after a massacre at a Walmart in the same state, according to the Gun Violence Archive.