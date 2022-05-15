Here's what we know so far about the victims who were killed in the Buffalo mass shooting

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in Washington on Wednesday, May 11. (Michael Reynolds/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

New York Sen. Chuck Schumer has railed against what he called the “scourge of gun violence” in the United States in remarks to worshipers in Buffalo following the mass shooting Saturday which killed at least 10 people who were visiting a supermarket, which is located in the heart of the city's Black community.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime.

Speaking virtually to the congregation at the True Bethel Baptist Church in Erie County on Sunday, Schumer described the deaths as part of an “ugly pattern” that “dates back to the earliest days of this nation”.

“Racism unfortunately always has been and unfortunately even more still is the poison of America," Schumer said. “The original sin of slavery — the decades of racial terror, discrimination, separate but equal, white supremacy, bigotry — continue to exert a poisonous influence in our society, we still have to reckon with unspeakable acts of racial violence, like what happened on Jefferson Avenue.”

“This isn’t about being in the wrong place, at the wrong time — I heard some commentators say that, that really got me very angry,” Sen. Schumer continued. “The only wrong time to be at a supermarket in the minds of these evil people is when it’s closed.”

The Senate majority leader noted that while the onus must be on healing, so, too, must communities also turn their attention to the changes that can only be wrought on the government level to prevent similar kinds of violence from happening again.

“We must tackle the scourge of gun violence and finally ban the weapons of war from our streets,” he said. “We must address the disturbing reality that the internet and social media allow purveyors of evil to spread their wicked words to poison the minds of others.”

Schumer said he’d spoken with the deputy director at the FBI who had assured him that law enforcement would be using “every investigative tool to track down and identify racial hatred and hate crimes that have motivated this reprehensible crime.”

Drawing on their faith, Schumer also encouraged the congregation to lean on one another to process the events of the prior day as a community. Citing the late Martin Luther King Jr., he reminded worshipers that only love can drive out hate.

“There must be love,” he said. “Love for your neighbors, love for your community."