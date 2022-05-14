US
Live Updates

10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

By Adrienne Vogt, Joe Ruiz and Meg Wagner, CNN

Updated 6:54 p.m. ET, May 14, 2022
41 min ago

Buffalo mayor says alleged shooter traveled "hours from outside" the city to attack supermarket

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the alleged shooter traveled "hours" from outside the city to carry out the shooting at a Tops supermarket.

"The shooter was not from this community. In fact, the shooter traveled hours from outside this community to perpetrate this crime on the people of Buffalo," he said.

He said it's a day of "great pain" for the city.

"We are hurting and we are seething right now as a community. The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained. Some of us had the opportunity to provide comfort to some of the families but needless to say, there is no comfort at this time. We are pleased that a shooter is in custody. The person responsible for the tragic events of today is in custody," he said.

“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face and we are hurting and we are seething right now as a community,” Brown said. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”

The mayor said he worked hard to bring this supermarket chain to the community, adding that it is one that he and his family patronize from time to time.

35 min ago

Biden briefed on Buffalo mass shooting

From CNN's Arlette Saenz and Betsy Klein

President Biden has been briefed by Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon. (Olivier Douliery/AFP/Getty Images)

President Biden has been briefed on the deadly mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, by Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House said Saturday.

“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

She continued, “He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”

A federal law enforcement official told CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz that at least eight people are dead following the Saturday shooting, marking the latest mass shooting in the US amid an ongoing national crisis of gun violence. There was also a series of shootings Friday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

58 min ago

Investigators are reviewing purported manifesto in connection with Buffalo shooting probe, sources say

From CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz.

Police investigate the scene after a mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket. According to the Buffalo Police Department, an alleged shooter is in custody. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Two federal law enforcement officials told CNN that investigators are reviewing a purported manifesto posted online in connection with the Buffalo mass shooting probe.

A federal law enforcement source told CNN there are at least eight fatalities in the shooting.

The Buffalo Police Department said an alleged shooter is in custody.

1 hr 2 min ago

At least 8 dead in Buffalo supermarket shooting, according to federal source

From CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz

People gather as police investigate the mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

A federal law enforcement source told CNN there are at least eight fatalities in the shooting that took place at Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.

Rep. Brian Higgins earlier told CNN affiliate WKBW that multiple people had been killed in the shooting. 

Police are expected to provide an update this hour.

1 hr 14 min ago

Owners of Buffalo market say they're "shocked and deeply saddened" by shooting

From CNN's Jamiel Lynch

The owners of the Buffalo market where Saturday's deadly shooting took place said in a statement that they were "shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayer[s] are with the victims and their families."

"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response by local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation," according to the statement from TOPS Friendly Markets.
1 hr 23 min ago

Witness says he saw alleged gunman go into Buffalo store "just shooting at people"

Police secure a perimeter after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Grady Lewis, a witness to the Buffalo shooting, said he was outside the Tops market when he started hearing gunshots.

"I heard a gunshot that I knew was a gunshot and not a firecracker. I looked up and I seen smoke. Then I seen a guy in a full Army suit just shooting shots at people. I seen a security guard run in the store, then I seen the guy go in, Army-style, bent over, just shooting at people. I heard him shooting at people and I saw three people laying down. And I didn't have a phone on me so I was just screaming for somebody to call the police and then he came out," Lewis told Buffalo's WKBW.

"He put the gun to his head, to his chin. Then he dropped it and he took off his bulletproof vest, and then got on his hands and knees and put his hands behind his back and they arrested him," he said.

It took police less than two minutes to arrive at the scene, he said.

"I heard at first and saw seven or eight gun-smoke shots. When he went inside, I heard at least 20 or so shots, but I couldn't really tell because I was yelling and screaming myself for somebody to call the police. So he went in there shooting," he said. "... I'm still kind of [shaken] up." 

His aunt was inside the store, Lewis said.

"I still don't even believe it happened," he said.

1 hr ago

New York officials react to Buffalo shooting

From CNN’s Sabrina Shulman and Sarah Fortinsky

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted said she is "closely monitoring" the shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader "actively monitoring" situation: Sen. Chuck Schumer said he is "actively monitoring the situation with the grocery store shooting in Buffalo. We are standing with the people of Buffalo. If you’re in Buffalo, please follow the guidance of local law enforcement."

Local congressman reacts: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat who represents parts of Erie and Niagara counties in New York's 26th District, said he was "horrified" by the shooting and that his office was in contact with authorities to offer "any federal support necessary."

NY attorney general calls shooting "tragic": New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a tweet that "all of New York is with Buffalo after this tragic mass shooting" and advised people to stay away from the area.

Niagara District council member says he’s “horrified”: Niagara District council member David Rivera reacting to Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket posted the following statement on Facebook: “I’m absolutely horrified by the news of a mass shooting in Buffalo. My heart and condolences go out to the victim’s families.”

Stefanik "praying for entire community": New York Rep. and chair of the House Republican Conference Elise Stefanik tweeted that she is "very saddened to hear the tragic news of fellow NYers in Buffalo. We are praying for the entire community and law enforcement at this time. 🙏"

Buffalo City Council member feels "sickness": Buffalo City Council member Joseph Golombek reacted to the Tops supermarket attack on Facebook: “I can not put into words the sickness I feel over this senseless act of violence and loss of lives in our city. My condolences to the families.”

1 hr 57 min ago

Alleged shooter in custody following what police say is a "mass shooting" at Buffalo supermarket

From CNN’s Sabrina Shulman in New York

The Buffalo Police Department has tweeted they have an alleged shooter in custody following a “mass shooting” earlier Saturday. 

“BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area," police said.

2 hr 15 min ago

County sheriff extends "condolences" following shooting at Buffalo supermarket

From CNN’s Sabrina Shulman in New York

Police said multiple people were shot in what they described as a "mass shooting" at a Buffalo supermarket. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has tweeted its condolences following what it called “today’s shooting.” 

Authorities have not yet made public how many people have been impacted by what police have referred to as a “mass shooting” at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday. 

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of today’ shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts,” according to the tweet.