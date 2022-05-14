Buffalo mayor says alleged shooter traveled "hours from outside" the city to attack supermarket

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the alleged shooter traveled "hours" from outside the city to carry out the shooting at a Tops supermarket.

"The shooter was not from this community. In fact, the shooter traveled hours from outside this community to perpetrate this crime on the people of Buffalo," he said.

He said it's a day of "great pain" for the city.

"We are hurting and we are seething right now as a community. The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained. Some of us had the opportunity to provide comfort to some of the families but needless to say, there is no comfort at this time. We are pleased that a shooter is in custody. The person responsible for the tragic events of today is in custody," he said.

The mayor said he worked hard to bring this supermarket chain to the community, adding that it is one that he and his family patronize from time to time.