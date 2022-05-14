10 people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket today. Here's what we know.

Ten people were killed in a racially motivated mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday by a suspect in tactical gear who was livestreaming the attack, law enforcement officials said during a news conference.
Here's what we know so far about the attack:
- How the attack unfolded: Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the suspect drove to the Tops Friendly Markets store around 2:30 p.m. ET. Wearing tactical gear, he shot four people in the parking lot, Gramaglia said, and then went inside the store, where a security guard engaged him. The suspect shot and killed the guard and then "continued to work his way through the store," Gramaglia said.
- About the victims: A total of 13 people were shot, 10 fatally, officials said Saturday. Four of the people who were shot were store employees, including the security guard. Out of the 13 victims, 11 are Black while two are White, according to Gramaglia said.
- There's a hate crime investigation: Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo is being investigated as a hate crime, the FBI said. Officials did not elaborate. At a news conference, Stephen Belongia, special agent in charge of the FBI Buffalo field office, said, "We will bring all of the resources of the federal government to bear on this case. This is the number one priority of the Department of Justice, and I can assure the citizens of this community that anything that we can do at the federal level, with this case will be done. And justice will be served for the victims."
- The shooting was livestreamed: Twitch, the popular livestreaming platform best known for gaming, confirmed on Saturday that the shooting suspect used its platform to stream a live broadcast during the attack. CNN has obtained a portion of the Twitch livestream that shows the shooter pulling up to the market.
- Officials are reviewing a possible manifesto: Two federal law enforcement officials told CNN that investigators are reviewing a purported manifesto posted online in connection with the Buffalo mass shooting probe.
- The suspect was arraigned: The suspect was arraigned Saturday evening in Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig Hannah's courtroom, the judge told CNN. The suspect was charged with first-degree murder, Hannah said.
- What happens next: The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET, the judge said.
