10 people were killed in a Buffalo supermarket today. Here's what we know.

The suspect in the shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, was arraigned Saturday evening, Buffalo City Court Chief Judge Craig Hannah told CNN.

The suspect, identified as Payton Gendron, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and arraigned in Hannah’s courtroom, the judge said.

The suspect's next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday at 9:30 a.m. ET, Hannah said.

The judge said that the district attorney’s office plans to indict the suspect and add additional charges.

"Justice is already being done, immediately," Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said at a news conference Saturday night.

"This individual has been arraigned on murder in the first degree, which is the highest charge — murder charge in New York state. It carries with it a sentence of life without parole, the highest punishment we have a New York state. He was remanded. The judge ordered a forensic examination. A felony hearing will now take place in five days. And then the investigation continues."

Flynn said the judge was called up to arraign the suspect tonight.

"We are now investigating terrorism charges, other murder charges, along with working with our partners in the federal government so that they can perhaps file charges as well. So I assure everyone in this community, justice is being done right now and justice will be done," Flynn said.