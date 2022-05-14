US
Audio
Audio
Follow CNN

Mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

By Adrienne Vogt and Joe Ruiz, CNN

Updated 5:46 p.m. ET, May 14, 2022
4 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
15 min ago

Witness says he saw alleged gunman go into Buffalo store "just shooting at people"

Police secure a perimeter after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY.
Police secure a perimeter after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

Grady Lewis, a witness to the Buffalo shooting, said he was outside the Tops market when he started hearing gunshots.

"I heard a gunshot that I knew was a gunshot and not a firecracker. I looked up and I seen smoke. Then I seen a guy in a full Army suit just shooting shots at people. I seen a security guard run in the store, then I seen the guy go in, Army-style, bent over, just shooting at people. I heard him shooting at people and I saw three people laying down. And I didn't have a phone on me so I was just screaming for somebody to call the police and then he came out," Lewis told Buffalo's WKBW.

"He put the gun to his head, to his chin. Then he dropped it and he took off his bulletproof vest, and then got on his hands and knees and put his hands behind his back and they arrested him," he said.

It took police less than two minutes to arrive at the scene, he said.

"I heard at first and saw seven or eight gun-smoke shots. When he went inside, I heard at least 20 or so shots, but I couldn't really tell because I was yelling and screaming myself for somebody to call the police. So he went in there shooting," he said. "... I'm still kind of [shaken] up." 

His aunt was inside the store, Lewis said.

"I still don't even believe it happened," he said.

10 min ago

New York officials react to Buffalo shooting

From CNN’s Sabrina Shulman and Sarah Fortinsky

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted said she is "closely monitoring" the shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo.

“I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials,” she said.

Senate Majority Leader "actively monitoring" situation: Sen. Chuck Schumer said he is "actively monitoring the situation with the grocery store shooting in Buffalo. We are standing with the people of Buffalo. If you’re in Buffalo, please follow the guidance of local law enforcement."

Local congressman reacts: Rep. Brian Higgins, a Democrat who represents parts of Erie and Niagara counties in New York's 26th District, said he was "horrified" by the shooting and that his office was in contact with authorities to offer "any federal support necessary."

NY attorney general calls shooting "tragic": New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a tweet that "all of New York is with Buffalo after this tragic mass shooting" and advised people to stay away from the area.

Niagara District Council Member says he’s “horrified”: Niagara District Council Member David Rivera reacting to Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo supermarket posted the following statement on Facebook: “I’m absolutely horrified by the news of a mass shooting in Buffalo. My heart and condolences go out to the victim’s families.”

Stefanik "praying for entire community": New York Rep. and chair of the House Republican Conference Elise Stefanik tweeted that she is "very saddened to hear the tragic news of fellow NYers in Buffalo. We are praying for the entire community and law enforcement at this time. 🙏"

49 min ago

Alleged shooter in custody following what police say is a "mass shooting" at Buffalo supermarket

From CNN’s Sabrina Shulman in New York

The Buffalo Police Department has tweeted they have an alleged shooter in custody following a “mass shooting” earlier Saturday. 

“BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area," police said.

1 hr 7 min ago

County sheriff extends "condolences" following shooting at Buffalo supermarket

From CNN’s Sabrina Shulman in New York

Police said multiple people were shot in what they described as a "mass shooting" at a Buffalo supermarket.
Police said multiple people were shot in what they described as a "mass shooting" at a Buffalo supermarket. (Joshua Bessex/AP)

The Erie County Sheriff’s Office has tweeted its condolences following what it called “today’s shooting.” 

Authorities have not yet made public how many people have been impacted by what police have referred to as a “mass shooting” at a Buffalo supermarket on Saturday. 

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office wishes to pass along its condolences to the family and friends of today’ shooting. Sheriff Garcia has ordered all available resources and personnel to assist the @BPDAlerts,” according to the tweet.