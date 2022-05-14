Buffalo supermarket shooting live-streamed on Twitch, platform says

Twitch, the popular live-streaming platform best known for gaming, confirmed on Saturday that the Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect used its platform to stream a live broadcast during the attack.
"We are devastated to hear about the shooting that took place this afternoon in Buffalo, New York," the company said. "Our hearts go out to the community impacted by this tragedy. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against violence of any kind and works swiftly to respond to all incidents."
Twitch said that the user "has been indefinitely suspended from our service, and we are taking all appropriate action, including monitoring for any accounts rebroadcasting this content."
Officials during a news conference earlier Saturday did not say where the livestream was, only that it was on a "social media platform," according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.