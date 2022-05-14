This was "a military-style execution targeting people who simply want to buy groceries," NY governor says

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul speaks at a news conference. (Spectrum News)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul expressed outrage following the "military-style execution" at a Buffalo supermarket.

"I'm angry. I have seen violence from guns on the Brooklyn subway and now on the streets of Buffalo. It has to stop. It has to stop," she said.

"A military-style execution targeting people who simply want to buy groceries in a neighborhood store. It strikes us to our very hearts to know that there is such evil that looks out there," she said at a news conference.

Hochul said it is her "sincere hope" that the suspect, who is facing a charge of murder in first degree, "will spend the rest of the day his days behind bars."

"Heaven help him in the next world as well," she added.