Erie County DA says Buffalo shooting suspect will be arraigned on charge of murder in first degree tonight
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said the suspect in the Buffalo mass shooting will be arraigned on charge of murder in first degree Saturday evening.
Speaking at a press conference with other officials, Flynn said, “I have already called a judge – Judge [Craig] Hannah – to come downtown immediately and arraign this individual so within the next hour; this individual will be arraigned on a charge of murder in the first degree.”
Officials have not named the suspect in the mass shooting thus far.
1 min ago
FBI says Buffalo shooting is being investigated as a hate crime
Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo is being investigated as a hate crime, the FBI said.
Stephen Belongia, the special agent in charge of the FBI's Buffalo Field Office, said the FBI is assisting in the investigation as well during a news conference.
Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting "pure evil" during the news conference.
"It was straight-up, racially motivated hate crime from somebody outside of our community, outside of the city of good neighbors as the mayor said, coming into our community and trying to inflict that evil upon us," Garcia said.
Out of the 13 victims, 11 are Black while two are White, according to Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
20 min ago
Buffalo shooting suspect had tactical gear and was heavily armed, according to police commissioner
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said the supermarket shooting suspect was wearing tactical gear and livestreaming as he entered the store.
"At approximately 2:30 today, an individual who the mayor stated is not from this area and is from hours away, drove to Buffalo and went to ... the Tops market. He exited his vehicle, he was very heavily armed. He had tactical gear. He had a tactical helmet on. He had a camera that he was livestreaming what he was doing,"
The suspect is an 18-year-old White male, he said.
He shot four people in the parking lot, Gramaglia said, three of whom died.
The suspect went inside the store, where a security guard and former Buffalo police officer engaged him.
"Because he had heavily armored plating on, the bullet had no round. The suspect engaged our retired officer and he was shot and deceased at the scene. He continued to work his way through the store," Gramaglia said.
He made his way back to the front of the store, where patrol officers were able to talk him into dropping his gun after he "put the gun to his own neck."
Police arrested the suspect and transported him to Buffalo Police Headquarters.
42 min ago
10 dead in Buffalo shooting, police commissioner says
Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said 10 people are dead after a shooting at Tops supermarket in the city.
A total of 13 people were shot, he said. Four of those were store employees, including a security guard.
41 min ago
Buffalo mayor says alleged shooter traveled "hours from outside" the city to attack supermarket
Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the alleged shooter traveled "hours" from outside the city to carry out the shooting at a Tops supermarket.
"The shooter was not from this community. In fact, the shooter traveled hours from outside this community to perpetrate this crime on the people of Buffalo," he said.
He said it's a day of "great pain" for the city.
"We are hurting and we are seething right now as a community. The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained. Some of us had the opportunity to provide comfort to some of the families but needless to say, there is no comfort at this time. We are pleased that a shooter is in custody. The person responsible for the tragic events of today is in custody," he said.
“This is the worst nightmare that any community can face and we are hurting and we are seething right now as a community,” Brown said. “The depth of pain that families are feeling and that all of us are feeling right now cannot even be explained.”
The mayor said he worked hard to bring this supermarket chain to the community, adding that it is one that he and his family patronize from time to time.
35 min ago
Biden briefed on Buffalo mass shooting
President Biden has been briefed on the deadly mass shooting at the Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, by Homeland Security Advisor Elizabeth Sherwood-Randall, the White House said Saturday.
“The President has been briefed by his Homeland Security Advisor on the horrific shooting in Buffalo, NY this afternoon,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
She continued, “He will continue to receive updates throughout the evening and tomorrow as further information develops. The President and the First Lady are praying for those who have been lost and for their loved ones.”
A federal law enforcement official told CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz that at least eight people are dead following the Saturday shooting, marking the latest mass shooting in the US amid an ongoing national crisis of gun violence. There was also a series of shootings Friday night in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
58 min ago
Investigators are reviewing purported manifesto in connection with Buffalo shooting probe, sources say
Two federal law enforcement officials told CNN that investigators are reviewing a purported manifesto posted online in connection with the Buffalo mass shooting probe.
A federal law enforcement source told CNN there are at least eight fatalities in the shooting.
The Buffalo Police Department said an alleged shooter is in custody.
1 hr 2 min ago
At least 8 dead in Buffalo supermarket shooting, according to federal source
A federal law enforcement source told CNN there are at least eight fatalities in the shooting that took place at Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon.
Rep. Brian Higgins earlier told CNN affiliate WKBW that multiple people had been killed in the shooting.
Police are expected to provide an update this hour.
1 hr 14 min ago
Owners of Buffalo market say they're "shocked and deeply saddened" by shooting
The owners of the Buffalo market where Saturday's deadly shooting took place said in a statement that they were "shocked and deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and our thoughts and prayer[s] are with the victims and their families."
"Our top priority remains the health and well-being of our associates and customers. We appreciate the quick response by local law enforcement and are providing all available resources to assist authorities in the ongoing investigation," according to the statement from TOPS Friendly Markets.