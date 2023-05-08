Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of the crash’s aftermath.

As the death toll from the Texas crash rises to eight, witnesses are describing the horrifying moment a driver plowed into people Sunday near a shelter in Brownsville.

Several immigrants were among those killed when a Land Rover hit a group waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, a non-profit homeless shelter that has been helping house migrants in the border town, authorities said.

“We have never seen something like this,” Victor Maldonado, director of the Ozanam Center, told CNN affiliate KRGV.

Police said they are still investigating the violent crash, which was captured on surveillance video. The footage shows a Range Rover driving at a very high rate of speed and hitting a curb about 30 feet from where the migrants were sitting before the driver appears to lose control, Maldonado told CNN Sunday.

The driver received medical care and was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval, adding that additional charges are likely.

The shelter director and a staff member ran out to the street to find a very graphic scene, with body parts spread across the area, Maldonado told CNN.

“I’ve got a staff (member) who is in shock,” Maldonado said, adding that he too was in shock.

Another witness described the vehicle overturning as it hit the crowd.

“I could hear the car hitting people and the thumping and I saw how the SUV rolled over when he hit them,” witness Jose Del Transito Rubio Armijo told KRGV in Spanish.

Witnesses have also described seeing the driver ignore a red light before driving up on a curb and running over people at the bus stop, according to Sandoval.

The FBI is assisting local police with the investigation and Border Patrol is working to confirm the identities of the victims, authorities said.