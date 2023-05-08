Police are set to provide more information on the deadly crash at a news conference Monday.
Eight people were killed and close to a dozen were injured Sunday when a driver plowed into a group outside ashelter that had been housing migrants in a Texas border town. Authorities say it’s unclear whether the crash was intentional.
Martin Sandoval, a Brownsville police spokesperson, said several migrants were among the dead and Border Patrol is working to confirm the identities of the victims. The FBI is also assisting with the investigation.
What we know so far about how the crash unfolded
From CNN's Rosa Flores, Zoe Sottile and Gloria Pazmino
A driver plowed into a group outside ashelter that had been housing migrants in a Texas border town on Sunday, leaving eight people dead – including several immigrants – and close to a dozen injured, authorities say.
The crash: Authorities in Brownsville, Texas say they got a call around 8:30 am CT (9:30 a.m. ET) about a Land Rover that hit multiple people who were waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, a non-profit homelessshelter that has been helping house migrants. Authorities say it’s unclear whether the crash was intentional.
The victims: Seven people were found dead at the scene and 10 were taken to hospitals, Martin Sandoval, a Brownsville police spokesperson, told CNN.Later Sunday, an eighth person died due to injuries from the crash, Sandoval told CNN. Sandoval said several migrants were among the dead and Border Patrol is working to confirm the identities of the victims. The FBI is also assisting with the investigation.
About the driver: Witnesses at the scene detained the driver until officers arrived, Sandoval said during a Sunday news conference. He said the driver of the vehicle received medical care and has been arrested on a reckless driving charge. “More than likely” there will be other charges added, Sandoval said. The driver is being “uncooperative” with authorities, according to Sandoval. He has given authorities multiple names, and police have had to fingerprint him in hopes of finding his identity – which takes more time, Sandoval said. Authorities have a blood sample from the driver and a toxicology test will be ordered, Sandoval said. It’s unclear how long it will take for authorities to get those results, he said.
Witnesses describe crash outside Texas shelter housing migrants: "We have never seen something like this"
From CNN's Rosa Flores and Nouran Salahieh
Editor’s Note: This story contains graphic descriptions of the crash’s aftermath.
As the death toll from the Texas crash rises to eight, witnesses are describing the horrifying moment a driver plowed into people Sunday near a shelter in Brownsville.
Several immigrants were among those killed when a Land Rover hit a group waiting at a bus stop across the street from the Bishop Enrique San Pedro Ozanam Center, a non-profit homeless shelter that has been helping house migrants in the border town, authorities said.
“We have never seen something like this,” Victor Maldonado, director of the Ozanam Center, told CNN affiliate KRGV.
Police said they are still investigating the violent crash, which was captured on surveillance video. The footage shows a Range Rover driving at a very high rate of speed and hitting a curb about 30 feet from where the migrants were sitting before the driver appears to lose control, Maldonado told CNN Sunday.
The driver received medical care and was arrested on suspicion of reckless driving, according to Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval, adding that additional charges are likely.
The shelter director and a staff member ran out to the street to find a very graphic scene, with body parts spread across the area, Maldonado told CNN.
“I’ve got a staff (member) who is in shock,” Maldonado said, adding that he too was in shock.
Another witness described the vehicle overturning as it hit the crowd.
“I could hear the car hitting people and the thumping and I saw how the SUV rolled over when he hit them,” witness Jose Del Transito Rubio Armijo told KRGV in Spanish.
Witnesses have also described seeing the driver ignore a red light before driving up on a curb and running over people at the bus stop, according to Sandoval.
The FBI is assisting local police with the investigation and Border Patrol is working to confirm the identities of the victims, authorities said.