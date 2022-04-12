Scene following the shooting at a Brooklyn subway station on April 12. Kay Xie

A preliminary investigation shows five people were reported shot and a possible smoke device was detonated at the Brooklyn subway station, according to a senior law enforcement official.

A second source told CNN five people have been shot and one person is in critical condition after the incident in the Brooklyn subway station.

Police said according to a preliminary report, a man, possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest, fled the scene to an unknown location.

Investigators also said they are not sure what type of device was detonated but early reports say it may have been a smoke bomb, the law enforcement official said.

A third source said a possible smoke device may have been detonated as well.

Power has been shut off to the N and R train lines while police investigate.