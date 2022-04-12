New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a tweet that she's been briefed on this "developing situation" in Brooklyn.
The governor said her office will work with the MTA and the NYPD as the investigation continues.
Read her tweet:
By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN
From CNN's Athena Jones
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has Covid-19, has been briefed on the Brooklyn subway shooting, his spokesperson Fabien Levy said.
“While we gather more information, we ask New Yorkers to stay away from this area for their safety and so that first responders can help those in need and investigate,” Levy tweeted.
From CNN's Brynn Gingras
Thirteen people have been transported to area hospitals after a shooting at a Brooklyn subway station, the New York City Fire Department told CNN.
Earlier, sources said that five people have been shot.
CNN is working to identify the nature of potential injuries of the 13 people who were sent to the hospital.
Some subway lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan have been suspended or delayed due to the investigation into "an incident" at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority.
"There is a major disruption to service while NYPD responds to an incident at 36 St," the MTA tweeted.
The New York City Fire Department said multiple people were found shot at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station in Sunset Park at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.
There is no service on the D/N/R line in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan, and the MTA said to expect "major delays" on the B/D/F and N/Q/R lines.
From CNN staff
A preliminary investigation shows five people were reported shot and a possible smoke device was detonated at the Brooklyn subway station, according to a senior law enforcement official.
A second source told CNN five people have been shot and one person is in critical condition after the incident in the Brooklyn subway station.
Police said according to a preliminary report, a man, possibly wearing a gas mask and orange construction vest, fled the scene to an unknown location.
Investigators also said they are not sure what type of device was detonated but early reports say it may have been a smoke bomb, the law enforcement official said.
A third source said a possible smoke device may have been detonated as well.
Power has been shut off to the N and R train lines while police investigate.
From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia, Pervaiz Shallwani and Brynn Gingras
Multiple people have been shot in a Brooklyn subway station, where “several undetonated devices” were also found, the New York City Fire Department said.
The FDNY did not elaborate on the devices that were found, but did say that multiple people were found shot upon arrival to a call for a smoke condition at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.
Several law enforcement sources also told CNN multiple people have been injured from what appears to be gunshots at a subway station in Brooklyn.
The New York Police Department says it is investigating.
“Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn,” the NYPD tweeted.
“Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area,” it continued.
The Metropolitan Transit Authority, which operates the subways, said it is also investigating.
“D/N/R trains are holding in stations in both directions in Brooklyn because of an NYPD investigation at 36 St,” the MTA tweeted.