There are "no active explosive devices" at scene of Brooklyn subway shooting, NYPD says

(John Minchillo/AP)

The New York City Police Department said there are no active explosive devices "at this time" at the Brooklyn subway station where multiple people were shot on Tuesday morning.

“Several undetonated devices” were found earlier, according to the New York City Fire Department.

Witnesses are encouraged to call authorities if they have information, and the police department asked people to stay clear of the area around the 36th Street and 4th Avenue station in Sunset Park.