New York governor says there is an "active shooter situation" in NYC right now

An aerial view of the scene after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on April 12. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that a suspected gunman who shot multiple people on the subway on Tuesday morning is still at large.

"Tranquility and normalness was disrupted, brutally disrupted, by an individual so cold-hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted as they simply went about their daily lives. This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," Hochul said.

The governor urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

"This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," she said.

Hochul said she just spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has Covid-19.

"He's recovering well. He is monitoring, he's actively engaged in the situation. I wanted to let him know that the people of the entire state of New York stand with the people of this city, this community, and we say no more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end and ends now," she said.