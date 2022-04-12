White House: Biden hasn't spoken yet to NYC mayor, but "we are here to provide" anything they need 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that while it's "premature" to label the shooting that left 16 injured at a Brooklyn subway station, what happened was "terror" and called the shooting "a senseless act of violence."

"I think it's still a preliminary investigation. This is terror. Someone attempted to terrorize our system. They brought in what appears to be some form of smoke device. They discharged a weapon, and so I don't want to be premature in identifying that this was or was not. I think at this time, the investigators are going to do their due diligence to properly identify what happened here. And so I think at this time it's premature to state exactly what happened here. Still new. We're still unfolding the investigation, but we will come to the source of what happened and we will apprehend the person that's responsible," Adams told CNN's Dana Bash.

Adams said that they still do not have a "positive ID" of the suspect.

"It's a preliminary investigation taking place, and we don't want to give out any misinformation. We want to be extremely thorough and thoughtful in the information we give out. We do not have a positive ID at this time," he said.

He went on to praise the passengers who assisted the injured and first responders at the scene.

"A total of 16 people. 10 of them we believe were inflicted with gunshot wounds. And I think that when you look at how miraculous this is, you have to point to the passengers and the transit authority officials. They responded with a level of just care for their fellow New Yorkers and our first responders at the neighboring hospitals immediately kicked into gear and just provided the necessary care. I believe lives were saved based on the actions of — that we witnessed on some of the amateur video that was released. You saw passengers coming to the aid of each other. I just cannot thank New Yorkers enough for how we responded," Adams said.