Live

Shooting at Brooklyn subway...

live news

Live

Russia invades Ukraine

Live Updates

Suspect at large after 10 shot at Brooklyn subway station

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 3:24 p.m. ET, April 12, 2022
8 min ago

Here's what you need to know about the Brooklyn subway shooting

From CNN Staff

Members of the New York City Police Department stand near the crime scene after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, on April 12.
Members of the New York City Police Department stand near the crime scene after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn, on April 12. (Mostafa Bassim Adly/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Earlier today, a man wearing a gas mask opened a canister, deployed the smoke and started shooting in a Brooklyn subway, striking multiple people, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

A Manhattan-bound N train was waiting to enter the 36th Street subway at 8:24 a.m. ET, when a man wearing a gas mask took a canister out of his bag and opened it, Sewell said.

"The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform," she said, adding that there were no life-threatening injuries.

If you're just reading in now, here's what else you need to know:

  • 10 people shot: Sixteen people were treated for injuries, including 10 for gunshot wounds, following the shooting in a Brooklyn subway station, said Laura Kavanagh, the acting FDNY commissioner, at a briefing. "Ten of those patients are suffering from gunshot wounds at this time and five are in stable, but critical condition," Kavanagh said. Apart from gunshot wounds, injuries varied from smoke inhalation to shrapnel to panic from the shooting, she added.
  • The suspect is still at large: City and state officials said they are continuing to search for the suspect in today's shooting. Commissioner Sewell described the suspect as a Black male with a heavy build, wearing a green construction-type vest with a hooded gray sweatshirt.
  • A gun and multiple high capacity magazines were recovered at the Brooklyn subway station: Two law enforcement sources tell CNN a gun was recovered in the subway station where the shooting occurred. Investigators have also recovered multiple high capacity magazines from the scene, three law enforcement officials say. Two officials said they believe the gun jammed during the shooting. The suspect was in the train car and the shooting began “as the train was pulling into the station” at 36th Street in Sunset Park in Brooklyn, the NYPD commissioner said.
  • Officials don't have a motive yet: NYPD officials say at this time there is no known motive for the Brooklyn subway shooting, and they are “not ruling out anything” in terms of the investigation. When asked whether she was ruling out terrorism, Sewell said she was "not ruling out anything.” She added, “We are determining what the motive is, and we will find that out as the investigation continues."
  • New York City's mayor currently has Covid-19: New York City Mayor Eric Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a statement from his spokesperson. The mayor's spokesperson said that Adams was "isolating" and would "continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely." New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said today she spoke with Adams and he is recovering well. "He is monitoring, he's actively engaged in the situation," she said.
  • Witness inside the subway car says smoke filled the car: An eyewitness who said he was in the subway car where the Brooklyn shooting took place described the chaos at the scene, saying he saw a lot of blood on the floor and that gunshots sounded like fireworks. The subway conductor said the train was delayed due to train traffic minutes before the train got to the 36th Street platform in Sunset Park, according to Yav Montano, and that's when smoke suddenly engulfed the car. He then heard "what I thought was fireworks but now hearing that it was gunshots and I'm thankful I hid behind one of the chairs. ... I honestly have no words for what I've experienced."
  • The President and other federal officials have been briefed on the shooting: President Biden has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the shooting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. White House senior staff are in touch with the mayor and NYPD commissioner, Psaki added. Attorney General Merrick Garland received a preliminary briefing, according to a Justice Department spokesperson. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was also been briefed, according to a tweet from his spokesperson.
1 hr 22 min ago

White House: Biden hasn't spoken yet to NYC mayor, but "we are here to provide" anything they need 

From CNN's From DJ Judd

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters traveling to Iowa with President Biden on Tuesday that the Biden administration will “assist through the appropriate channels” following a shooting in Brooklyn that left at least 10 shot in Brooklyn during rush hour.

Psaki said White House senior staff is in contact with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, but the President has not yet spoken with Adams.

“Anything they need, anything they want, we are here to provide that to them,” she added.

 

1 hr 31 min ago

Mass transit systems increase patrols in response to NYC subway shooting

From CNN's Pete Muntean

Mass transit systems in the US are increasing patrols and asking the public to report anything unusual in the wake of the New York subway shooting.  

Here how several major systems tell CNN they are handling the situation:  

  • Boston: Additional officers are patrolling the T in Boston, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Transit Police.  
  • San Francisco: The BART system in and around San Francisco says it is using patrols and "our network of more than 4,000 cameras to monitor the system."  
  • Philadelphia: SEPTA says transit police are coordinating with other law enforcement in the Philadelphia area to patrol its system.  
  • Atlanta: On the MARTA system in greater Atlanta, the police department has "placed additional officers, K-9 units, and special operations teams on trains and in train stations."  
  • DC: The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, which runs the DC Metro system, says it is "monitoring the developing situation in New York" and is implementing "additional K-9 sweeps and patrols ... as a precaution."  

1 hr 50 min ago

NYC mayor: "This is terror," but stops short of labeling the shooting as terrorism

From CNN's Maureen Chowdhury

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said that while it's "premature" to label the shooting that left 16 injured at a Brooklyn subway station, what happened was "terror" and called the shooting "a senseless act of violence."

"I think it's still a preliminary investigation. This is terror. Someone attempted to terrorize our system. They brought in what appears to be some form of smoke device. They discharged a weapon, and so I don't want to be premature in identifying that this was or was not. I think at this time, the investigators are going to do their due diligence to properly identify what happened here. And so I think at this time it's premature to state exactly what happened here. Still new. We're still unfolding the investigation, but we will come to the source of what happened and we will apprehend the person that's responsible," Adams told CNN's Dana Bash.

Adams said that they still do not have a "positive ID" of the suspect.

"It's a preliminary investigation taking place, and we don't want to give out any misinformation. We want to be extremely thorough and thoughtful in the information we give out. We do not have a positive ID at this time," he said.

He went on to praise the passengers who assisted the injured and first responders at the scene.

"A total of 16 people. 10 of them we believe were inflicted with gunshot wounds. And I think that when you look at how miraculous this is, you have to point to the passengers and the transit authority officials. They responded with a level of just care for their fellow New Yorkers and our first responders at the neighboring hospitals immediately kicked into gear and just provided the necessary care. I believe lives were saved based on the actions of — that we witnessed on some of the amateur video that was released. You saw passengers coming to the aid of each other. I just cannot thank New Yorkers enough for how we responded," Adams said.

1 hr 44 min ago

The FBI is working with NYPD on subway shooting investigation, official says

From CNN's Laura Ly

Members of the New York City Police Department investigate the crime scene after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on April 12.
Members of the New York City Police Department investigate the crime scene after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on April 12. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

The FBI is working with the NYPD on the Brooklyn subway shooting investigation and they are following "every viable lead," Michael J. Driscoll, assistant director in charge of the FBI New York field office, said Tuesday afternoon.

“The FBI’s and NYPD’s joint-terrorism task force is made up of over 50 agencies and we are fully-engaged on this investigation. It’s still very much in its early stages. Our focus right now – our thoughts and prayers are with the victims. We’re following every viable lead and will continue to do so with the NYPD and our other city partners,” Driscoll said, speaking at an unrelated news conference.

Driscoll added that he expects evidence collection for the shooting “will take some time,” but added that he is grateful for the residents and eyewitnesses who have already stepped forward with information.

“I look forward to more assistance as we proceed. If you do have information to provide relevant to the attack, please reach out to the NYPD tip line at 1-800-577-TIPS,” Driscoll said.

2 hr 11 min ago

New York City mayor says he's in "constant communication" with police as search for suspect continues 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a video statement today that he is in "constant communication" with the NYPD and other city and state agencies involved in the investigation of the Brooklyn subway shooting.

Adams reiterated that investigators have not found any additional explosive devices. He said that the suspect detonated a smoke canister to "cause havoc" before opening fire.

"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized even by a single individual," Adams said.

The mayor confirmed that the suspect is still at large, saying "we will find him."

Adams asked the public to come forward with any information that they think can help. During the video, he urged anyone with information to call the NYPD Crimestoppers number: 800-577-TIPS.

More background: Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after taking a PCR test, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The mayor's spokesperson said on Sunday that Adams was "isolating" and would "continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."

Watch the mayor's statement:

2 hr 15 min ago

NYPD says there is no known motive in the subway shooting at this time

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12.
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12. (John Minchillo/AP)

NYPD officials say at this time there is no known motive for the Brooklyn subway shooting, and they are “not ruling out anything” in terms of the investigation. 

When asked whether she was ruling out terrorism, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said she was "not ruling out anything.”

“We are determining what the motive is, and we will find that out as the investigation continues,” she said.

The suspect was in the train car and the shooting began “as the train was pulling into the station” at 36th Street in Sunset Park, she said.

Acting FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanaugh described a variety of injuries, from smoke inhalation to shrapnel to panic from the incident.

It’s under investigation whether cameras were working in the station at the time, Sewell added.

Authorities have not identified the suspect and there will be another briefing later.

Officials stressed that this is still very preliminary as the incident is only a few hours old.

2 hr 31 min ago

Mass shooting on subway system comes as NYC has faced an uptick in shootings and transit crimes

From CNN’s Peter Nickeas

More than 360 people have been shot this year in New York, in 322 shooting incidents, according to data reported by NYPD through Sunday.

Shootings in the city have increased by 8.4% from 297 to 322 compared to last year, according to the data. The number of people injured in those shootings increased from 332 to 363 from 2020 to 2021. 

Over the last two years, shootings in New York are up 72.2%, and shooting victims up 70.4%.

Transit crime, broadly, is up 68% compared to last year, numbers that are closer to where they were at pre-pandemic levels. A total of 617 crimes were reported this year, compared to 367 through the same period last year, according to an NYPD summary of statistics current through Sunday.

Including Tuesday’s shooting, there have been 131 mass shootings in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun death and injury. Those shootings left 141 people dead and 547 people wounded.

2 hr 38 min ago

Eyewitness says people in subway car were trying to escape shooter

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Brooklyn resident Will Wylde said he was in the subway car right next to the one where the shooting took place.

Wylde told CNN he heard a commotion in the other car while the N line train was traveling between the 59th Street and 36th Street subway stations in Brooklyn.

Wylde said he heard popping noises while the train was traveling, but it was unclear what caused them.

"People started banging on the door trying to get through," he said, describing how passengers from the car where the shooting was taking place were trying to move into his car. 

However, the door was locked, as some subway doors between cars are locked.

Video footage captured by Wylde showed people backing away from the door and a man banging on the door trying to move into the subway car. Pops are heard in the video, but a CNN analysis of it shows that they are from the man hitting the window with his palm and are not gunshots or explosions. It’s unclear who the person banging on the subway door is. 

Additional videos taken by Wylde show people rushing off the subway train after it pulled into the 36th Street subway station. Smoke poured out of the car where the shooting took place, and people can be heard screaming.

An individual is seen helping an injured and bleeding person dressed in a blue hoodie off the train. Another man is seen hobbling off the train shortly afterward.

Another video taken by Wylde showed that two individuals, who are clearly injured, are in another subway train — likely the one that was across the platform at the 36th Street station. One individual is seen laying on the ground while the other person is seen lying across the seats.

Here's where the shooting took place: