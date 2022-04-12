"I feel shocked": Subway shooting survivor says he was sitting next to suspect on train before being shot

Hourari Benkada, 27, said he was sitting next to the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect on the N train Tuesday morning and was shot in the back of his knee while trying to flee.

"I feel shocked, I feel shaky, I don't know if I can ever ride a train," Benkada, a lifelong New Yorker, told CNN after coming out of surgery.

Benkada, a housekeeping manager at the New Yorker Hotel, said he got on the last car of the N train and sat next to a man with a duffle bag who was wearing an MTA vest.

The man sitting next to him let off a "smoke bomb" and started shooting about 20 seconds after the train took off, Benkada said. The shooting felt like it lasted for nearly two minutes, Benkada continued.

Benkada said he was focused on helping a pregnant woman, who he feared would get hurt as people rushed to the front of the car to avoid the shooter.

That's when he got shot, describing it as "the worst pain of my entire life."

He explained that the bullet hit him in the back of his knee and came out the other side. Doctors told him the bullet grazed his kneecap. He is expected to walk on his own after several weeks on crutches.

Benkada said he heard other people in pain but was unable to see them or the suspect because of the smoke.