Shooting at Brooklyn subway...

Russia invades Ukraine

Live Updates

Suspect at large after 10 shot at Brooklyn subway station

By Melissa Macaya, Maureen Chowdhury, Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 7:33 p.m. ET, April 12, 2022
45 Posts
1 hr 40 min ago

"I feel shocked": Subway shooting survivor says he was sitting next to suspect on train before being shot

From CNN’s Sharif Paget

Hourari Benkada, 27, said he was sitting next to the Brooklyn subway shooting suspect on the N train Tuesday morning and was shot in the back of his knee while trying to flee. 

"I feel shocked, I feel shaky, I don't know if I can ever ride a train," Benkada, a lifelong New Yorker, told CNN after coming out of surgery. 

Benkada, a housekeeping manager at the New Yorker Hotel, said he got on the last car of the N train and sat next to a man with a duffle bag who was wearing an MTA vest.

The man sitting next to him let off a "smoke bomb" and started shooting about 20 seconds after the train took off, Benkada said. The shooting felt like it lasted for nearly two minutes, Benkada continued. 

Benkada said he was focused on helping a pregnant woman, who he feared would get hurt as people rushed to the front of the car to avoid the shooter.  

That's when he got shot, describing it as "the worst pain of my entire life."

He explained that the bullet hit him in the back of his knee and came out the other side. Doctors told him the bullet grazed his kneecap. He is expected to walk on his own after several weeks on crutches.

Benkada said he heard other people in pain but was unable to see them or the suspect because of the smoke.  

1 hr 31 min ago

NYPD's bomb squad responding to location of found U-Haul in Brooklyn, source tells CNN

From CNN's Mark Morales, Shimon Prokupecz and Pervaiz Shallwani

The New York Police Department’s bomb squad is responding to the Brooklyn scene where the U-Haul “connected with” this morning's subway shooting was found, a law enforcement source tells CNN.

CNN reported earlier today that investigators in New York City were looking for a U-Haul that was allegedly connected to the subway shooting, according to internal NYPD emails viewed by CNN. The emails did not spell how the van was connected to the shooting.

Investigators also identified the suspect after finding a credit card at the scene that was used to rent the U-Haul cargo van, sources say.

Watch more:

1 hr 12 min ago

Investigators identified suspect after finding credit card at scene that was used to rent U-Haul, sources say

From CNN's Shimon Prokupecz and Pervaiz Shallwani

Emergency personnel form a perimeter around a U-Haul van in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12.
Emergency personnel form a perimeter around a U-Haul van in the Brooklyn borough of New York, Tuesday, April 12. (John Minchillo/AP)

Investigators identified the suspect in the Brooklyn subway shooting after finding a credit card at the scene that was used to rent the U-Haul cargo van, two law enforcement sources tell CNN.

The U-Haul cargo van that police say is “connected with” the shooting has also been located in Brooklyn, two law enforcement officials told CNN earlier today.

CNN reported that investigators in New York City were looking for a U-Haul that was allegedly connected to the subway shooting, according to internal NYPD emails viewed by CNN. The emails did not spell how the van was connected to the shooting.

More on the suspect: The man who fled the scene was described by authorities in a news conference today as a 5-foot-5-inch Black man with a heavy build wearing a green construction vest and a gray hooded sweatshirt.

Investigators have cell phone video from an eyewitness that shows the suspect, a law enforcement source told CNN.

1 hr 35 min ago

NYC subway system has almost 600 cameras in Brooklyn section where subway shooting took place

From CNN’s Artemis Moshtaghian

A member of the New York City Police Department climbs a ladder to retrieve a security camera near the subway station shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday.
A member of the New York City Police Department climbs a ladder to retrieve a security camera near the subway station shooting in Brooklyn on Tuesday. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images)

There are almost 10,000 cameras in the Metro Transportation Authority (MTA) system, including almost 600 cameras on the Brooklyn section of where Tuesday’s subway attack took place, Janno Lieber, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) chair and CEO, told CNN’s Jake Tapper. 

“We’re going to work with the NYPD to capture all that video to find out where this criminal may have come in or out of the system,” Lieber said. “And we’re also just reviewing with everybody who is involved, all of the information.”

Lieber said New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYC Mayor Eric Adams made a commitments very early on in the new year to keeping the city’s subway system safe.

“They have put more officers both on the platforms and on the train where people feel vulnerable,” the MTA chair explained, “And there are, you know, there’s an enormous effort to reach out to some of the people who for whatever reason have been sheltering in the subway system.”

In February, New York City unveiled a comprehensive plan, dubbed The Subway Safety Plan, aimed at combating crime and addressing homelessness in the subway system that will expand response teams of health, police and community officials across the city.

2 hr 6 min ago

Brooklyn Nets will increase security at tonight's game following subway shooting

From CNN's David Close

The NBA's Brooklyn Nets tell fans to expect an "increased security presence" at Tuesday night's postseason play-in tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The team released the following statement ahead of the game — slated to begin at 7 p.m. ET: 

"Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by the tragic event at the 36th St. subway station in Brooklyn this morning. Thank you to all who answered the call for help today. 
For those planning to attend tonight's Brooklyn Nets game, your safety and security is our top priority and we are working closely with our law enforcement partners. Fans should plan to arrive early and expect an increased security presence at Barclays Center."

View the statement here:

1 hr 52 min ago

U-Haul cargo van "connected with" subway shooting located in Brooklyn, sources tell CNN

From CNN’s Pervaiz Shallwani and Shimon Prokupecz

An aerial view of the U-Haul cargo van police have been searching for is seen on April 12.
An aerial view of the U-Haul cargo van police have been searching for is seen on April 12. (WABC)

The U-Haul cargo van that police say is “connected with” the Brooklyn subway shooting has been located in Brooklyn, two law enforcement officials tell CNN.

Internal emails from top commanders of the New York Police Department don’t indicate how the van might be connected to the shooting.

Earlier today: CNN reported that investigators in New York City were looking for a U-Haul that is allegedly connected to the subway shooting, according to internal NYPD emails viewed by CNN. The emails did not spell how the van is connected to the shooting.

In the emails, top commanders shared a stock image of a white U-Haul cargo van asking officers to be on lookout for a similar van with an Arizona license plate AL31408 that authorities believed is “connected with” the subway shooting.

U-Haul said earlier today that it was "working closely with authorities to ensure they have any and all available information" related to the search for a rental van and its possible connection to the shooting. 

2 hr 24 min ago

"Victim identification system" activated in response to Brooklyn subway shooting, NYPD says

From CNN's Laura Ly

The NYPD has activated New York City’s Unified Victim Identification System (UVIS) in response to the Brooklyn subway shooting, according to a verified tweet.

The NYPD advised people to call 311, New York City’s government assistance hotline, if they are concerned about someone who may be affected by the shooting and are unable to contact them. 

UVIS is a database system coordinated by the city’s Department of Information Technology and Telecommunications, 311, NYPD, and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. It is a “disaster management system that manages and coordinates all of the activities related to missing persons reporting and victim identification” and enables “centralized communications and data collection processes,” according to an official city guide on the system. 

It has previously been activated in response to various emergencies in New York City, including the East Harlem building explosion and Hurricane Sandy. In April 2020, former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio activated UVIS in response to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, which allowed New Yorkers to file a report about a friend or loved one who may have gone missing due to Covid-19.

2 hr 51 min ago

Biden: "We're not letting up" until we find Brooklyn subway shooting suspect

From CNN's Maegan Vazquez

President Biden said on Tuesday that his administration won’t be “letting up” until the suspect of this morning’s shooting on a subway in Brooklyn is found.

Biden brought up the incident during his opening remarks at a speech in Iowa, saying, “My wife, Jill, and I are praying for those who are injured and all those touched by that trauma. And we're grateful for all of the first responders who jumped in action, including civilians —civilians who didn't hesitate to help their fellow passengers to try to shield them.”

The President said his team is in touch with the New York City’s mayor and New York’s police commissioner, adding that “the Department of Justice and the FBI are working closely with the NYPD on the ground.”

“We're gonna continue to stay in close contact with New York authorities as we learn more about the situation over the coming hours and days. And something could have broken between now and the last hour — I haven't heard the news, I haven't spoken with anyone on my staff, but we're not letting up on it until we find out, and we find the perpetrator,” he added.

 

2 hr 49 min ago

Eyewitness describes chaotic scene after subway shooting: "Nobody was expecting it"

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy 

After walking up to the bloody aftermath of a shooting in the New York subway, photojournalist Derek French tells CNN he stepped in and leveraged his Red Cross first aid training to help victims. 

"Nobody was expecting it," he told CNN. He had just stepped off the express N train after conductors said it was out of service. 

Moving towards the front of the train, he noticed the platform getting significantly less crowded, but significantly more smokey.

Then, he saw a pool of blood, and victims nearby. At first, French said he thought they had been stabbed, but soon realized they'd been shot

He snapped a few photos, then said he put his camera bag down and went to help the four victims he remembered were laying on the ground — three nearby and a fourth behind him.

Approaching one of the victims, he started talking to him, trying to make sure he was okay. 

French remembered finding that he had been shot in the ankle and was bleeding. 

"I used my windbreaker to make an additional tourniquet as far up the limb as possible to slow it or ensure that another gunshot that I don’t see is restricted from blood flood," he said. 

He remembered talking to the man and the man, who he believed was still in shock, asking what happened to his ankle.

"What's going on down there," he remembered the man asking. 

"You've been shot buddy," someone nearby responded, French remembered. 

French said that within minutes firefighters began to arrive, followed by police, and then medical personnel carrying stretchers. 

When first responders arrived, French remembered asking them for tourniquets to apply in addition to the makeshift ones he and others had already applied. 

Afterwards, as he climbed the stairs out of the bloody subway platforms, French said he was just shaken up. 

"The walk just seemed like a long walk," he said, saying he was trying to grasp what had just happened and the aid he just gave. 

He saw more heavily armored and gunned police personnel as he exited the turnstiles, and the station.

"You get up there it felt like a breath of fresh air," he said.  