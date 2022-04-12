Investigators looking for a U-Haul van with Arizona plates in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting

New York City Mayor Eric Adams emphasized that the entire nation is witnessing a high level of violence, not only New York City.

“We're facing is a problem that is hitting our entire nation right now and that is why this is a national response,” Adams told CNN’s Dana Bash. “We need a national response to this issue.”

Adams once again touted that NYC has successfully taken 1,800 guns off the streets of New York City — 10% of which were ghost guns — in the first three and a half months into his administration.

“This is a real herculean task and our police department is responding to every day,” the mayor said. “As I stated over and over again, there are many rivers that feed the sea of violence in our city and in our country — lets dam each one of them and some of that damming is going to come from assistance from the lawmakers throughout state and country," he said.

The mayor said the city needs assistance from lawmakers throughout state and country in empowering the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and from the legislature in making ghost guns illegal.

Adams reiterated he’s put initiatives in place “to deal with some of the systemic, historical problems” the city has had in dealing with crime, but, “many of the people who are on our streets that are participating in dangerous acts, they have had a bottleneck in our court system. They are not serving their time in prison like they should be.”

Adams suggested NYC has a revolving door criminal justice system adding that “too many people who are known to participate in criminal actions are still on our streets.”

A former transit police officer, Adams reassured the public that his administration is going to double the number of officers patrolling the subway system and will make sure police “actively and aggressively identify the person” involved in Tuesday’s incident.

“I think that when you look at how miraculous this is, you have to really point to the passengers and the transit authority officials,” Adams said praising New Yorkers and the city’s transit system.

“New York has gone through a lot — from the 9/11 attacks, second time attack of the [World] Trade Center, to those who wanted to commit terrorism in our city and to those who do things that want to terrorize us,” Adams said. “We don't know what is the source of this incident yet, but I call on New Yorkers to continue to be as resilient as we have often been.”

After stabbings and other attacks in which people were pushed onto the tracks — one fatally in Times Square — Mayor Adams announced the city would be deploying 30 teams, including police and mental health experts, in high-need locations. The city would also seek to add more mental health professionals who could be deployed in nonviolent incidents and help enforce subway rules, said the mayor, a former transit and city policeman.

This followed an announcement from Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul in January, during which they promised to have officers inspect subway trains and stations more frequently. A separate plan aimed at ending rising gun violence in the city was also unveiled in January, with Adams saying the city was eyeing long-term goals of increasing economic opportunities, improving education and providing more access to mental health resources.

CNN's Eliott C. McLaughlin contributed reporting to this post.