NYPD says there is no known motive in the subway shooting at this time

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12. (John Minchillo/AP)

NYPD officials say at this time there is no known motive for the Brooklyn subway shooting, and they are “not ruling out anything” in terms of the investigation.

When asked whether she was ruling out terrorism, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said she was "not ruling out anything.”

“We are determining what the motive is, and we will find that out as the investigation continues,” she said.

The suspect was in the train car and the shooting began “as the train was pulling into the station” at 36th Street in Sunset Park, she said.

Acting FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanaugh described a variety of injuries, from smoke inhalation to shrapnel to panic from the incident.

It’s under investigation whether cameras were working in the station at the time, Sewell added.

Authorities have not identified the suspect and there will be another briefing later.

Officials stressed that this is still very preliminary as the incident is only a few hours old.