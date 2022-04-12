US
Suspect at large after 10 shot at Brooklyn subway station

By Aditi Sangal, Adrienne Vogt, Mike Hayes and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 1:53 p.m. ET, April 12, 2022
36 min ago

A gun was recovered at the Brooklyn subway station, law enforcement sources say

From CNN's Mark Morales and Brynn Gingras

Two law enforcement sources tell CNN a gun was recovered in a subway station where 10 people were shot during rush hour in Brooklyn Tuesday.

NYPD officials said at a news conference earlier Tuesday there is no known motive for the shooting at this time. They added they are “not ruling out anything” in terms of the investigation. 

The shooting suspect is still on the loose, officials said.

40 min ago

New York City mayor says he's in "constant communication" with police as search for suspect continues 

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a video statement today that he is in "constant communication" with the NYPD and other city and state agencies involved in the investigation of the Brooklyn subway shooting.

Adams reiterated that investigators have not found any additional explosive devices. He said that the suspect detonated a smoke canister to "cause havoc" before opening fire.

"We will not allow New Yorkers to be terrorized even by a single individual," Adams said.

The mayor confirmed that the suspect is still at large, saying "we will find him."

Adams asked the public to come forward with any information that they think can help. During the video, he urged anyone with information to call the NYPD Crimestoppers number: 800-577-TIPS.

More background: Adams tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday after taking a PCR test, according to a statement from his spokesperson.

The mayor's spokesperson said on Sunday that Adams was "isolating" and would "continue to serve New Yorkers by working remotely."

Watch the mayor's statement:

44 min ago

NYPD says there is no known motive in the subway shooting at this time

From CNN's Kristina Sgueglia

New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12.
New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell speaks at a news conference in the Brooklyn borough of New York on April 12. (John Minchillo/AP)

NYPD officials say at this time there is no known motive for the Brooklyn subway shooting, and they are “not ruling out anything” in terms of the investigation. 

When asked whether she was ruling out terrorism, NYPD Police Commissioner Keechant L. Sewell said she was "not ruling out anything.”

“We are determining what the motive is, and we will find that out as the investigation continues,” she said.

The suspect was in the train car and the shooting began “as the train was pulling into the station” at 36th Street in Sunset Park, she said.

Acting FDNY commissioner Laura Kavanaugh described a variety of injuries, from smoke inhalation to shrapnel to panic from the incident.

It’s under investigation whether cameras were working in the station at the time, Sewell added.

Authorities have not identified the suspect and there will be another briefing later.

Officials stressed that this is still very preliminary as the incident is only a few hours old.

1 hr 1 min ago

Mass shooting on subway system comes as NYC has faced an uptick in shootings and transit crimes

From CNN’s Peter Nickeas

More than 360 people have been shot this year in New York, in 322 shooting incidents, according to data reported by NYPD through Sunday.

Shootings in the city have increased by 8.4% from 297 to 322 compared to last year, according to the data. The number of people injured in those shootings increased from 332 to 363 from 2020 to 2021. 

Over the last two years, shootings in New York are up 72.2%, and shooting victims up 70.4%.

Transit crime, broadly, is up 68% compared to last year, numbers that are closer to where they were at pre-pandemic levels. A total of 617 crimes were reported this year, compared to 367 through the same period last year, according to an NYPD summary of statistics current through Sunday.

Including Tuesday’s shooting, there have been 131 mass shootings in America this year, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a non-profit that tracks gun death and injury. Those shootings left 141 people dead and 547 people wounded.

1 hr 8 min ago

Eyewitness says people in subway car were trying to escape shooter

From CNN's Paul P. Murphy

Brooklyn resident Will Wylde said he was in the subway car right next to the one where the shooting took place.

Wylde told CNN he heard a commotion in the other car while the N line train was traveling between the 59th Street and 36th Street subway stations in Brooklyn.

Wylde said he heard popping noises while the train was traveling, but it was unclear what caused them.

"People started banging on the door trying to get through," he said, describing how passengers from the car where the shooting was taking place were trying to move into his car. 

However, the door was locked, as some subway doors between cars are locked.

Video footage captured by Wylde showed people backing away from the door and a man banging on the door trying to move into the subway car. Pops are heard in the video, but a CNN analysis of it shows that they are from the man hitting the window with his palm and are not gunshots or explosions. It’s unclear who the person banging on the subway door is. 

Additional videos taken by Wylde show people rushing off the subway train after it pulled into the 36th Street subway station. Smoke poured out of the car where the shooting took place, and people can be heard screaming.

An individual is seen helping an injured and bleeding person dressed in a blue hoodie off the train. Another man is seen hobbling off the train shortly afterward.

Another video taken by Wylde showed that two individuals, who are clearly injured, are in another subway train — likely the one that was across the platform at the 36th Street station. One individual is seen laying on the ground while the other person is seen lying across the seats.

Here's where the shooting took place:

1 hr 21 min ago

10 people were shot in Brooklyn subway

Sixteen people were treated for injuries, including 10 for gunshot wounds, following the shooting in a Brooklyn subway station, said Laura Kavanagh, the acting FDNY commissioner, at today's briefing.

"Ten of those patients are suffering from gunshot wounds at this time and five are in stable, but critical condition," Kavanagh said.

Apart from gunshot wounds, injuries varied from smoke inhalation to shrapnel to panic from the shooting, she added.

There were no life-threatening injuries suffered during today's shooting, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

1 hr 25 min ago

New York governor says there is an "active shooter situation" in NYC right now

An aerial view of the scene after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on April 12.
An aerial view of the scene after multiple people were shot at a subway station in Brooklyn on April 12. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned New Yorkers that a suspected gunman who shot multiple people on the subway on Tuesday morning is still at large.

"Tranquility and normalness was disrupted, brutally disrupted, by an individual so cold-hearted and depraved of heart that they had no caring about the individuals that they assaulted as they simply went about their daily lives. This individual is still on the loose. This person is dangerous," Hochul said.

The governor urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

"This is an active shooter situation right now in the city of New York," she said.

Hochul said she just spoke with New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who has Covid-19.

"He's recovering well. He is monitoring, he's actively engaged in the situation. I wanted to let him know that the people of the entire state of New York stand with the people of this city, this community, and we say no more. No more mass shootings. No more disrupting lives. No more creating heartbreak for people just trying to live their lives as normal New Yorkers. It has to end and ends now," she said.

1 hr 7 min ago

Shooter donning gas mask opened canister before firing on Brooklyn subway, NYPD commissioner says

A man wearing a gas mask opened a canister, deployed the smoke and started shooting in a Brooklyn subway this morning, striking multiple people, New York City Police Department Commissioner Keechant Sewell said.

A Manhattan-bound N train was waiting to enter the 36th Street subway at 8:24 a.m. ET, when a man wearing a gas mask took a canister out of his bag and opened it, Sewell said.

"The train at that time began to fill with smoke. He then opened fire, striking multiple people on the subway and in the platform," she said, adding that there were no life-threatening injuries.

The commissioner confirmed that the shooting happened inside the subway car.

"The suspect was in the train car. The shooting began in the train car," Sewell said.

Sewell described the suspect as a Black male with a heavy build, wearing a green construction-type vest with a hooded gray sweatshirt.

Sewell said there was no known motive at this time.

"We do not know the motive at this time, but we're not ruling anything out," she said.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia contributed reporting to this post.

1 hr 39 min ago

Facebook activates Safety Check following Brooklyn subway shooting

From CNN’s Brian Fung

Facebook has established a crisis response page for users to mark themselves as safe following Tuesday's subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York.

The page describes the incident and lists offers of assistance from Facebook users. Facebook also enabled Safety Check, a feature it deploys during dangerous events such as a natural disaster or mass shooting. Safety Check allows users in the affected area to notify their friends that they are safe, and it also allows users to see if their friends in the area have marked themselves as safe.

CNN has reported that eight people were shot in connection with the Brooklyn subway shooting, and eight others were injured associated with the incident, according to FDNY spokesperson Amanda Farinacci.

CNN’s Kristina Sgueglia contributed reporting to this post.