ATF is on the scene of the Brooklyn subway shooting

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms and Explosives said it is at the Brooklyn subway station where multiple people were shot, according to its Twitter account.

The ATF said it is assisting the New York City Police Department in its investigation.

The NYPD said there are no active explosive devices "at this time" at the scene. A possible smoke device was detonated at the Brooklyn subway station, a senior law enforcement official told CNN.

