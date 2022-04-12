Multiple subway lines suspended in Brooklyn due to investigation, MTA says

Some subway lines in Brooklyn and Manhattan have been suspended or delayed due to the investigation into "an incident" at a subway station in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, according to the Metropolitan Transit Authority.

"There is a major disruption to service while NYPD responds to an incident at 36 St," the MTA tweeted.

The New York City Fire Department said multiple people were found shot at the 36th Street and 4th Avenue subway station in Sunset Park at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday.

There is no service on the D/N/R line in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan, and the MTA said to expect "major delays" on the B/D/F and N/Q/R lines.