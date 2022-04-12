U-Haul van tied to subway shooting was rented in Philadelphia yesterday, company records show 

The NYPD is looking for Frank James, the man who rented a U-Haul truck found near the scene of a shooting in Brooklyn. It is unclear his connection to the event. (NYPD)

The New York Police Department said they are seeking a person of interest in connection to the Brooklyn subway shooting who they believe rented the U-Haul van whose keys were found at the scene.

Police are investigating whether he has any connection to the shooting and have not named him as a suspect.

Officials say they are looking for 62-year-old Frank James who has addresses in both Wisconsin and Philadelphia. Officials believe James rented the U-Haul truck in Philadelphia that was found in Brooklyn.

"We are endeavoring to locate him to determine his connection to the subway shooting, if any," NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said during a news conference Tuesday. "The two crime scenes, the subway and the van, are very active and are still being processed."

The key of the U-Haul van was found at the crime scene in the subway, the official said, which led to the recovery of the van in Brooklyn.

“Mr. James is just a person of interest we know right now who rented that U-Haul van in Philadelphia,” Essig said. “The keys to that U-Haul van was found in the subway in our shooter's possessions. We don’t know right now if Mr. James has any connection to the subway. That’s still under investigation.”

Essig said they do not have anyone in custody at the moment related to the shooting.

"We are asking anyone's help with information. Cell phone video, witness information or if they can identify the perpetrator or the renter of this vehicle," Essig said.

The official said there is a $50,000 reward right now.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said there are possibly some social media postings connected to James in which he mentions homelessness, New York and Mayor Eric Adams. Out of an abundance of caution, Adams’ security detail will be heightened, Sewell said.

The NYPD is asking the public to send any information about the person of interest by calling 1-800-577-TIPS.

CNN’s Rob Frehse and Laura Ly contributed reporting to this post.