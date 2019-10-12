Polo Sandoval)

The deadly shooting on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn happened at an illegal gambling location, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The four victims were identified as men between the ages of 32 and 49, Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea told the media Saturday morning.

There were multiple shots fired inside the location and two firearms, a 9mm and revolver, were recovered, Shea said. Three other people were shot and suffered non-life threatening injuries, he added.

Police also found dice and playing cards inside the location.