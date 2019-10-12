The NYPD will host a press conference at 9:45 a.m. ET to discuss the shooting that left at least four people dead in Brooklyn.

The conference will be run by NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea.

The shooting appears to have happened at “some sort of social club" on Utica Avenue, NYPD spokesman Brian Magoolaghan.

At least three people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, the NYPD added.