Deadly shooting in Brooklyn
Police to hold press conference on the shooting
The NYPD will host a press conference at 9:45 a.m. ET to discuss the shooting that left at least four people dead in Brooklyn.
The conference will be run by NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney K. Harrison and Chief of Detectives Dermot F. Shea.
The shooting appears to have happened at “some sort of social club" on Utica Avenue, NYPD spokesman Brian Magoolaghan.
At least three people were shot and suffered non-life-threatening wounds, the NYPD added.
No arrests made yet in Brooklyn shooting
No arrests have been made in connection to a shooting Saturday morning in Brooklyn, according to NYPD spokesman Brian Magoolaghan.
Police do not have any information yet on what the motive for the shooting might have been, nor do they have any info on a suspect at this time, Magoolaghan said.
Preliminarily, the shooting appears to have occurred at “some sort of social club,” Magoolaghan said.
While four gunshot victims were dead on arrival, the three additional people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Of the three injured, one man was shot in the arm and another was shot in the leg. One woman was also shot in the leg, the NYPD said.
What we know right now
At least four people have died and at least three people have been injured following a shooting on Utica Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a spokesperson with the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).
Firefighters responded to the scene at about 7:06 a.m. Saturday. Four people were dead on arrival and three people were taken to area hospitals with serious, but not life-threatening conditions, FDNY said.
New York Police Department (NYPD) officers received reports of gunfire at approximately 6:55 a.m. Saturday, according to NYPD spokesman Brian Magoolaghan.