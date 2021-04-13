The Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association released a statement from its executive director, Brian Peters, regarding the killing of Daunte Wright, urging the public not to jump to conclusions and for protests to be peaceful.

“The tragic chain of events that resulted in the loss of life is weighing on all of us. Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will gather the needed facts for the investigation, and no conclusions should be made until the investigation is complete,” the statement said.

“We’re disappointed in recent comments about this incident from political leaders that fuel anger and hostility towards all law enforcement. We echo the many calls for protests to remain peaceful” the statement continues.

The organization says it is the "largest association representing rank and file municipal police officers, county deputy sheriffs and peace officers employed in Minnesota."